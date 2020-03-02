ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian law enforcement personnel and equipment could be sent to the Turkish border to help with the growing number of migrants accumulating on the European Union's external border, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said during a telephone call to the Greek and Bulgarian foreign ministers.

Reinsalu stressed the importance of protecting the European Union's external border and expressed full support for the actions that countries considered necessary to protect the border.

"Estonia is ready to discuss assisting the Greek and Bulgarian border guards with both equipment and law enforcement, immediately, if the states deem it necessary," Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

The crisis is expected to be discussed by the European Union foreign ministers at an extraordinary formal Council meeting, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Sunday.

"The Estonian route is clear: Europe's borders must be protected. It is important to find a political solution with Turkey so that the EU-Turkey migration agreement of 2016 will continue to function in full. The repeat of the 2015 migration crisis must not be allowed," Reinsalu told AK.

The UN Migration Agency said on Sunday that at least 13,000 migrants had gathered at Turkey's land border with Greece.

Greek police used tear gas and sonic grenades on Saturday to counter repeated attempts by migrants to forcefully cross the border.

Frontex, the European Union Border Guard Agency, said on Sunday that it is on alert in connection with the gathering of thousands of migrants at the border with Turkey and is sending additional forces to Greece.

Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson told Ak that Turkey may think Western support for security in northern Syria to be lukewarm.

"Why Erdogan, for example, has just opened the Greek border is to pressure Greece to abandon its veto inside NATO to allow Turkey to be supplied with anti-aircraft equipment, especially Patriot missile defense systems, air defense systems," Mihkelson explained.

Mihkelson said the situation in Syria should be closely monitored, as there has been a collision of major powers in the world.

"Any serious military escalation there could also pose a threat to our security in the sense that Russia, for example, could put pressure on NATO not to act if it could potentially threaten a NATO country in a completely different area," Mihkelson said.

He said it was important for Estonia to work with its partners and Russia to bring about a ceasefire in Idlib, northwestern Syria so that refugees who had left their homes could return.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

marko mihkelsonsyriaurmas reinsalubulgariagreeceturkey
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:07

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise

16:55

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest

16:33

Only handful of pharmacies informed authorities of future plans by deadline

16:16

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

16:08

Court delays decision in UT Library ex-director criminal case

15:52

Interview: Eesti Laul 2020 grand finalists

15:32

Ministry: New placements still being sought for some Krabi School students

15:05

Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries

14:45

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications

14:29

Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

14:08

February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records

13:51

Very small portion of tax refunds donated to nonprofits

13:29

EU Just Transition Fund would support diversification of Ida-Viru economy

12:57

Survey: Almost half of Estonians to use their tax refund for daily expenses

12:35

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office

12:05

New power source for passenger ships could improve air quality in Tallinn

11:33

Foreigners interested in working in Estonia up tenfold within few years

11:01

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border

10:32

Helme: Estonia ready to reinstate border control in new migration crisis

10:03

Ministry advises students who visited coronavirus risk areas to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: