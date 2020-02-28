Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu on Friday extended his condolences to the people of Turkey and condemned the attack by the Syrian government in the Idlib province in Syria, where air strikes by the Syrian regime forces killed 34 Turkish soldiers and injured more than 30, some of them seriously.

Reinsalu (Isamaa) was speaking with Turkish foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey is a NATO member.

Reinsalu stressed that like-minded countries in the UN Security Council must take forceful action towards achieving a ceasefire and condemn the actions of the Assad regime. "We call for an immediate end to the offensive in Idlib and keeping to the ceasefire that was agreed to in 2018," the foreign minister said.

The foreign minister said it is crucial to de-escalate tensions in the Idlib region and ensure a considerably broader access to humanitarian aid. "We also consider it essential to honour the obligations under international humanitarian law," he added.

