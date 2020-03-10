ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Domestic violence victim: Physical abuse often starts with mental abuse ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Laura Christine Arba on Monday's
Laura Christine Arba on Monday's "Ringvaade".
News

Physical abuse tends to be preceded by mental abuse, according to a victim of domestic violence whose former partner is currently serving a sentence.

Appearing on current affairs show "Ringvaade" Monday evening, Laura Christine Arba said that the physical abuse she suffered followed quite closely on from psychological abuse.

"By the first time he raised his hand against me, I had already been so spiritually beaten down that my life had in effect already disappeared," Arba said on the show.

"I couldn't remember who I was, what I wanted from life. I did everything just so as not to irritate him," she continued, adding that the mental abuse was often worse than the physical.

Ultimately Arba was too afraid for her life to leave her former partner, actor Daniel Sepp.

"When you see what that person is capable of, you also realize that leaving is often more dangerous than remaining in that regard."

Arba's former partner had made death threats both against her and her parents, forbade her to communicate with friends, and used tracking apps to keep tabs on where she was going, she said.

In the end, Laura Christine had to document in writing and in photos all violent episodes, which the police later made good use of. She also recorded her ex-partner's outbursts on her phone, in the hopes that should he actually kill her, the recordings would be found and lead to a sentencing.

Readers with Estonian can view the original "Ringvaade" segment here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

domestic violenceringvaadedomestic violence in estoniadomestic abuse
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:46

Registered unemployment grows to 5.7 percent in February

17:29

Joonatan Nõgisto: The need for vision in Estonian higher education policy

17:05

Tartu City Government cancels foreign business trips until end of April

16:49

Ministry recommends reconsidering travel to Germany, France

16:39

Tallinn Music Week postponed until August due to coronavirus risk

16:37

Number of Coronavirus confirmed cases in Estonia rises to 13

16:24

Health Board: Quick tests for coronavirus not trustworthy

16:01

Bank of Estonia: International trade fell in Q4 2019 after earlier rises

15:50

Bill making notarial authentication of transfer of shares voluntary passes

15:35

Tallinn crisis committee to suspend foreign placements and school trips

15:22

Reform Party asks about influence activity in Russian schools in Estonia

15:03

Report: Conscript service dropout rate down in 2019

14:46

Maarja Vaino: How fairy tales will save the world

14:33

Eurostat: Estonia has lowest infant mortality rate in European Union

14:21

Gallery: Jüri Arrak exhibition 'Arrak in the 21st Century' opens in Tallinn

14:01

Pharmacies in Paldiski hanging on Benu decision

13:42

Levikom contests decision not to launch criminal proceedings against SDE MP

13:20

Unidentified man forced nesting duck to leave her nest in Tartu

12:56

Another two Tallinn residents diagnosed with coronavirus

12:56

Nearly three quarters of reviewed teachers fail Estonian language exam

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: