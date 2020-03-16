ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Governor of Valga County asks government for special permit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Valga.
Valga. Source: Valga vallavalitsus
News

According to the Valga County Governor Ester Karuse, the closure of the borders is affecting the twin town of Valga, Estonia and Valka, Latvia, the most, and as a result she is asking for a special permit for people not exhibiting coronavirus symptoms to be able get over the border to go to work in either town and country.

Karuse reported, via a press release, that starting from March 17, crossing the Schengen border is temporarily limited and this hits the twin city of Valga and Valka painfully.

"At the meeting with the mayor of Valka, Vents Armands Krauklis, besides the spread of the virus, concerns of entrepreneurs of the twin city and of areas around was also discussed. Every day, around 500 of our southern neighbors come to work for us. After closing the borders, the transportation of the necessary goods will be ensured if the carriers don´t have symptoms of the virus. Other citizens can´t cross the border," Karuse said.

Karuse noted some specific employers in the region.

"This is an especially painful hit for the Valga´s meat industry Maks & Moorits, the furniture manufacturer Gomabit and the metal container manufacturer Otolux. I understand that restraining the virus and the health of our people is the priority, number one, but for the normal way of life and avoiding major economic damage, I´m applying for a special permit from the government that would allow people without symptoms to cross the border in order to go to work," she added.

Karuse noted that, via the e-tax office, the necessary data can be checked in the working register. She admitted that this will add an even heavier workload to those working at the border crossing points, but she is still hoping that the government will be well-disposed.

"It would help to reduce the coping difficulties in an area where the income levels are a lot less than the average in Estonia. Still, I remind people to stay home when any symptoms occur because the spread of the virus can only be stopped with reducing human contact," she added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

valga-valkacorona virus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:43

Estonia to get €295 million from EU to combat coronavirus

16:36

Tax and Customs Board has returned €151million in overpaid income tax

16:14

Tallinn will not reduce public transport despite falling passenger numbers

15:52

Foreign ministry issues coronavirus international border closure warnings

15:09

Foreign nationals in Estonia with legal basis to stay can remain in country

14:49

Port of Tallinn: Vital that Estonia-Finland passenger traffic continues

14:32

Governor of Valga County asks government for special permit

14:29

Government denies Tallinn curfew social media rumors: 'This is not true'

14:10

Interior Ministry urges people to update information in population registry

13:51

Estonian offers international e-education support in coronavirus pandemic

13:28

Constructions of Adavere-Põltsamaa four-lane bypass should start in 2026

13:11

Solman: Weddings, birthday parties should be canceled or postponed

12:46

Tallink halts Tallinn-Helsinki ferry from Tuesday

12:26

Government still undecided on alcohol sales limits in wake of coronavirus

12:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 205, more cases expected

11:43

Minister: Coronavirus cases in Estonia likely to be hundreds, not thousands

11:22

Family doctors and hospitals cancel non-emergency procedures

10:58

Online education system overloaded on first morning of school closures

10:48

Aeroflot to suspend Moscow-Tallinn flights from Thursday, March 19

10:24

Alarm Center opens 24/7 coronavirus helpline

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: