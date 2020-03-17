Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 225

The number of cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Estonia has risen to 225 as of Tuesday morning. Twenty new confirmed cases were detected on Monday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Most patients presenting with coronavirus have mild symptoms, ERR's online news reports. Harju and Saare counties have the largest number of cases by county.

A total of 1,625 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the end of January, the Health Board says.

According to current data, the average affected individual in Estonia is a middle-aged, with no differences across gender. Only a small proportion of cases among children and the elderly have been found.

