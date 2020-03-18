ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Slight growth for Center, otherwise no change ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Center Party board meeting in progress.
Center Party board meeting in progress. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Support for the coalition Center Party grew slightly last week, according to one polling firm. None of the other major parties, in office, opposition or not represented at the Riigikogu, saw any significant change according to the results, meaning the Reform Party remains most popular overall.

Center's support rose by 1.1 percent last week, according to the research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of Institute for Social Studies NGO (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

Reform's support stood at 31.6 percent, compared with 23 percent for Center and 17 percent for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Reform are in opposition, Center and EKRE are in the coalition.

These three were followed by the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.5 percent, non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 8.2 percent, and coalition partner Isamaa on 6.4 percent.

Support for all three coalition parties combined stood at 46.4 percent compared with 40.1 percent for the two opposition parties together, the lowest level for the latter since the March 2019 general election, according to the research.

Norstat conducts the research for the Institute for Social Studies on a weekly basis and aggregates them over four weeks; the latest aggregate results cover the survey period from February 19 to March 16. Just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled, by phone and online, with data weighted to reflect socio-demographic differences, Norstat says. The claimed error margin is +/- 1.55 percent.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

riigikoguparty ratingscoalition governmentparty supportestonian opposition
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:27

Elron to cancel several Tallinn-Keila trains due to lack of passengers

11:04

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises 258

10:59

Estonian arrives in Sweden after being trapped on German-Polish border

10:31

Tourism association: Refunds of all prepaid bookings would collapse sector

09:59

Party ratings: Slight growth for Center, otherwise no change

09:17

Report: Valga-Valka still getting to grips with coronavirus realities

08:49

Authorities looking at measures to deal with potential medicine shortages

08:21

EU gives €295 million to Estonia to fight coronavirus

07:53

Prime Minister: A united Europe can overcome coronavirus

07:24

Finland closing border from midnight, halting regular travel from Estonia

17.03

Kindergarten fees in Tartu waived until May

17.03

Tallinn to provide hot lunches for children during emergency situation

17.03

No decision made on holding Spring Storm military exercise in May

17.03

Gallery: Spring is getting closer

17.03

Tallinn kindergartens will remain open during emergency situation

17.03

Defense chief restricts conscripts to bases until May 1

17.03

Vladimir Svet named elder of Lasnamäe, salary to be €4,200 per month

17.03

President: Parliament must go on even when government declares emergency

17.03

Tallink changes schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle vessels

17.03

Coronavirus testing extended to patients with mild symptoms

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: