Party ratings: Slight growth for Center, otherwise no change

Support for the coalition Center Party grew slightly last week, according to one polling firm. None of the other major parties, in office, opposition or not represented at the Riigikogu, saw any significant change according to the results, meaning the Reform Party remains most popular overall.

Center's support rose by 1.1 percent last week, according to the research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of Institute for Social Studies NGO (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

Reform's support stood at 31.6 percent, compared with 23 percent for Center and 17 percent for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Reform are in opposition, Center and EKRE are in the coalition.

These three were followed by the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.5 percent, non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 8.2 percent, and coalition partner Isamaa on 6.4 percent.

Support for all three coalition parties combined stood at 46.4 percent compared with 40.1 percent for the two opposition parties together, the lowest level for the latter since the March 2019 general election, according to the research.

Norstat conducts the research for the Institute for Social Studies on a weekly basis and aggregates them over four weeks; the latest aggregate results cover the survey period from February 19 to March 16. Just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled, by phone and online, with data weighted to reflect socio-demographic differences, Norstat says. The claimed error margin is +/- 1.55 percent.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!