Ratings: Three major parties supported equally across regions

The Reform Party, the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) are supported fairly equally across regions, with no party dominating, according to recent research.

Center is the most popular party in Ida-Viru County with 37 percent support, research by Turu-uuringute AS conducted for ERR shows. Sixteen percent of Ida-Viru people would prefer to vote for an independent candidate, however.

In Tallinn, the Center Party only slightly outperforms the Reform Party (on 29 and 28 percent, respectively). The Reform Party is most supported in northern Estonia with 27 percent and also in southern Estonia, with 28 percent, according to Turu-uuringute.

In western Estonia, both EKRE and the Reform Party are supported by 26 percent; EKRE is in leading position in central Estonia with 31 percent of support.

Gender

Among men, the most popular parties are EKRE at 26 percent and Reform at 24 percent.

Support for the Reform Party is also high among women at 28 percent. However, just 14 percent would vote for EKRE. Thirteen percent of women and 5 percent of men would vote in favor of the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Age

The Center Party has the highest support among voters aged 75 and over, reaching 31 percent. At 15 percent, support for Isamaa is also higher than average in this age group. Ten percent of voters aged 75 and over support EKRE.

The Center Party is also the most popular party among voters aged 65-74 with 26 percent support. Reform is second with 23 percent.

EKRE has the highest support among voters aged 50-64, reaching 30 percent.

Among those aged 25-49, the Reform Party is the clear leader with 30 percent support, followed by EKRE with 18 percent and the Center Party with 17 percent.

Center, EKRE and Reform have almost an equal amount of supporters in the youngest age group.

Ethnic groups

Among ethnic Estonians, the Reform Party has the most support at 30 percent with EKRE second on 22 percent and Center third on 14 percent. The proportion of Estonians who support Estonia 200 and SDE is 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Among non-ethnic Estonians, Center are still the most popular, at 60 percent. In contrast, just 14 percent of ethnic Estonians said they would support Center as noted above. Ten percent of non-ethic Estonians support Estonia 200, with EKRE's support at nine percent in this group.

Education

Among those with higher education qualifications, Reform were most popular, at 33 percent. Support for Center (14 percent) and EKRE (11 percent) is lower than average among these groups,

Center was the largest party with those with specialized or vocational secondary education, at 24 percent, though just ahead of Reform on 23 percent and EKRE on 22 percent.

Those with primary or basic education went for Center and EKRE most, both at 32 percent.

Rural versus urban areas

SDE has a higher rating among voters in towns and cities, at 11 percent compared with six percent in rural areas.

This situation is reversed for EKRE, who see 23 percent of support in rural areas, and 17 percent in urban ones.

No substantial difference in support for Reform, SDE and Isamaa was observed in rural areas compared with towns.

Income levels

Within the most affluent electoral group (over €1,000 per household member), 39 percent supported the Reform Party. On the other hand, Center support is highest among respondents with an average monthly income per family member of less than €500, at 31 percent. EKRE and SDE are fairly evenly supported by voters in all income groups.

