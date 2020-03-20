Foreign ministry, AlphaGIS launch crisis travel map for European transit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Map launched by AlphaGIS and Ministry of Foreign Affairs showing European transit options.
Map launched by AlphaGIS and Ministry of Foreign Affairs showing European transit options. Source: AlphaGIS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a map showing European transit options in cooperation with Estonian company AlphaGIS to help people understand their current travel options.

The Estonian-language map, created in cooperation with the company AlphaGIS, is intended for private travelers. It shows whether a particular country allows passage and under what conditions. The map is updated according to information received from Estonian embassies.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said: "The map of transit options is a positive example of cooperation between the state and a private company. Information regarding transit possibilities changes rapidly and the map provides the best overview of them. We thank the company AlphaGIS for lending a helping hand to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And doing it completely free of charge."

A member of the Management Board of AlphaGIS Aivo Vard said in the current global crisis, geoinformation specialists in many countries have voluntarily offered help to national authorities in order to better cope with the current reality.

"We have had very efficient communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and through the cooperation we were able to get the necessary information on the Ministry's homepage in a single day," he said. 

The map can be viewed here

AlphaGIS has also set up a web portal where information on coronavirus can be found.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working 24/7 to help people, who due to travel restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus, have run into difficulties in returning to Estonia.

Starting from 14 March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received more than 6,100 phone calls – the majority from the citizens and permanent residents of Estonia travelling in Spain, Germany, Denmark and the USA.

Editor: Helen Wright

