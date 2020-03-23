State terminates Tallink service between Paldiski and Germany

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallink's Star shuttle ferry.
Tallink's Star shuttle ferry. Source: Tallink Grupp
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has terminated the contract signed with Tallink Grupp for a vessel to operate between Estonia and Germany to ensure continuing transportation of goods.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and Tallink Grupp signed an agreement on March 19 for the Tallink vessel Star to operate between the ports of Paldiski in Estonia and Sassnitz in Germany as an emergency measure.

On March 20, Ando Leppiman, the secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, sent a letter to Tallink stating that according to the agreement, the contracting authority, i.e. the economic affairs ministry, has the right to prematurely terminate the contract if obstacles impeding terrestrial transport have disappeared, or if the loading ratio of the vessel is less than a third of maximum capacity.

"We hereby declare that the contracting authority exercises its contractual right and will terminate the agreement as of March 27. Consequently, the trip departing from Sassnitz to Paldiski at 7 p.m. on March 26 shall be deemed the last chartered service. The obstacles that hampered the terrestrial transportation of goods by vehicles have disappeared, thus the state has has no need to continue ordering the service," Leppiman wrote on Friday.

According to the secretary general, the state (via the economic affairs ministry) will pay the fee for trips carried out from March 19 to March 26 in accordance with the criteria set out in the agreement.

The vessel's cargo capacity is 100 lorries and ten passenger vehicles. The ship can transport up to 330 passengers per trip. Accommodation for all cargo drivers will be provided in cabins. Food and medical supplies transport will be prioritised during the booking process.

The Star had also been earmarked to transport Estonian citizens from Sassnitz to Germany, following the imposition of border controls by Poland two days ahead of Estonia, on Sunday, March 15.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

ministry of economic affairs and communicationstallink startallink grupp
