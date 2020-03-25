ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Video: Curly Strings dedicates music video to victims of 1949 deportation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Still from Curly Strings video for
Still from Curly Strings video for "They Won't Catch Me." Source: Press photo
News

Curly Strings unveiled a new music video on Wednesday dedicated to everyone who lost their homes or loved ones in the Soviet mass deportations of March 1949.

The song "They Won't Catch Me" tells the true story of a young man who by chance managed to avoid being deported by Soviet powers in the mass deportations of 1949, known in Estonia as the March deportation.

The young man in question was Aksel Herbert Lindal, the grandfather of Curly Strings singer Eeva Talsi.

Speaking on ETV morning program "Terevisioon," Talsi described how her cousin, singer-songwriter Kristiina Ehin, first told her the story about a year and a half prior; Talsi's grandfather and Ehin's grandmother, she noted, were brother and sister.

"Early in the morning, 71 years ago today, my grandfather took his horse to the mill, and when he started back, a neighbor ran to meet him and warned him not to go home," she described. "'Your mother and brother have already been taken away, and soldiers are waiting for you there. If you go home, then you will be taken away too.' It was at that moment that my grandfather decided he would flee. And he couldn't take his horse with him, so he said goodbye to his horse and sent it on its way back home. He himself escaped across the bogs."

Operation Priboi

From March 25-28, 1949, more than 90,000 people across the Baltics, including more than 20,000 in Estonia, ranging from infants to the elderly, were forcibly removed from their homes by Soviet forces and deported to Siberia as part of Operation Priboi ("Coastal Surf"). Thousands would never return.

The music video was directed by Johannes Magnus Aule.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

music1949curly stringshistorymarch deportation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:21

Unemployment Insurance Fund promises to pay wages by April 15

17:54

SDE submitted a bill to support media during emergency situation

17:54

First death from coronavirus reported in Estonia

17:32

Tallinn Central Library launches remote reading service for kids

17:11

Coalition proposes preventing salary increase of public servants

16:49

Tallinn's public transport services to increase at weekends

16:27

Riigikogu hopes to start government's aid package discussion on April 6

16:06

Video: Curly Strings dedicates music video to victims of 1949 deportation

15:43

Swedbank forecasts 5 percent economic downturn in 2020

15:26

Bank of Estonia: Economy to contract by 6 percent or more post-coronavirus

15:04

Gallery: Riigikogu holds board elections amid emergency situation

14:52

Government to allocate €200 million for hospitals

14:31

Tallinn Zoo to close amid coronavirus outbreak

14:15

Government sending emails and SMS messages about new restrictions

13:55

Births can now be registered in e-population register

13:36

More than 12,000 have opened own sick notes online

13:06

Statistics: General government deficit decreased in 2019

12:44

SEB allegedly making home loan terms' changes when taking grace period

12:22

Several helplines launched during emergency situation

12:04

President Kaljulaid: Government responded to the crisis at the right time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: