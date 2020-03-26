ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Potato picking.
Potato picking. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Employers' Confederation and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry support the demand made by farmers to the government to admit foreign agricultural workers to ensure Estonian food security with domestic products.

"We will not be able to handle this situation with only the Estonian workforce," the organizations said in a joint statement.

"Keeping in mind all security measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government must immediately open the door to those foreign workers who cannot be replaced by local people. Estonia will survive if new clothes or shoes are not purchased, but it will be very difficult for us if fields are left uncultivated and animals neglected in the COVID-19 pandemic. This development can have a devastating effect on the agricultural sector," the organizations added.

The Employers' Confederation and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said foreign workers, unfortunately, play a rather important role in Estonian food production. People mostly from Ukraine are doing hard and strenuous seasonal work on Estonian fields and farms, which Estonians have been reluctant to do for some time already. Replacing them with local labor only a few days before the start of seasonal work is unrealistic.

"Many Estonians who have lost their jobs as a result of the crisis receive support from both the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the government's crisis measures, and above all, they expect the crisis to end and previous employers to continue business. It is unlikely that they will rush to the fields in spring. Before closing the borders, Finland gave Estonian workers the opportunity to return to their employers across the gulf. We cannot hope that these Estonians will come to work in agriculture here," the organizations wrote.

In their view, the Police and Border Guard Board should immediately resume the processing of applications for visas, extensions of periods of stay, residence permits, rights of residence and registration of short-term employment. New applications are accepted, but decisions are not made on them temporarily.

In the spring work season, which starts in April, agricultural businesses require approximately 2,000 foreign farm workers.

"While we previously talked about foreign workers as a guarantee of economic growth and a way to balance the aging of the population, now we are talking about our security," it is said in the joint statement.

Editor: Helen Wright

ukraineestonian chamber of commerce and industryforeign laboremployers' confederation
