Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital.
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Foto: Margus Muld / ERR
As of Thursday night, 34 patients are being treated in hospital in Estonia after being diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven of them are in intensive care and six are in critical condition, the Health Board said.

There are six people in Pärnu Hospital, five of whom are stable and one who is in a critical condition.

There are two people in East Tallinn Central Hospital and both are in stable condition.

There are three people in the Tallinn's North Estonian Medical Center, all three are in critical condition. 

Seven people are being treated at the Tartu University Hospital and two are in critical condition.

There are currently 14 people being treated in West Tallinn Central Hospital, all of whom are in stable condition and do not need intensive care.

There are two people in Ida-Viru Central Hospital and their condition is stable.

In total, 11 people have been discharged from hospitals. One person has died after contracting the virus.

The percentage of all tests taken which have shown a positive result is 8 percent, the Health Board said.

In Estonia, as of Thursday morning, 538 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 7,090 tests have been carried out across the country. The number jumped from 404 to 538 on Thursday morning after a change to the Health Board's data collection process. The 134 positive results reported were two days worth of results.

The first coronavirus death in Estonia was reported on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was an 83-year-old woman who had been hospitalized at the West Tallinn Central Hospital on March 20 and had a known prior chronic cardiovascular problem.

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
