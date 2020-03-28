Survey: Public making more effort to stop coronavirus spreading

Residents of Estonia have started to make more effort to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and only 4 percent of people do not see any serious reason to stay at home, results from a survey conducted by Turu-uuringute AS show.

A total of 2,037 Estonian residents who were 15 years of age and older were interviewed by phone and online. This survey was ordered by the Government Office.

50 percent of respondents said have started to make more effort to follow the restrictions imposed compared to the first week of the emergency situation.

Of respondents asked, 7 percent of the population remains in complete isolation, 59 percent are staying at home and only going out in exceptional cases, 31 percent are leaving home regularly but are avoiding heavily populated places.

70 percent of people who said they were isolating said their reason to do so was to avoid contracting the virus

One-third of the respondents who are still regularly going outside said they had to do so for work or other obligations. Only four percent of people do not see any good reason to remain at home.

Tõnis Stamberg from Turu-uuringute AS said the survey highlights the growing awareness of the gravity of the situation as a positive trend. Compared to last week, the share of people who now consider the situation to be very serious has increased significantly.

There is also a high level of support for the steps the government has taken to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

The proportion of Estonian residents who consider the situation caused by COVID-19 to be serious or very serious has increased to 91 per cent over a week, and 51 percent believe the situation is very serious.

A slightly lower sense of danger is experienced by people in Ida-Viru County at 83 percent, although it has also grown considerably.

The emergency situation is taken less seriously by men and younger people aged between 15 and 34 years. Residents of Lääne County, Saaremaa Island and Võru County regard the situation as extremely serious.

Support for emergency measures remains very high, with 35 percent of the population considering the measures currently in force appropriate and 58 percent would be open to even stricter measures.

People's knowledge levels about the situation have also increased. In total 96 percent of Estonians consider themselves to be very informed or well informed. Compared to Estonians, the proportion of Russian-speaking people who think they are very well informed is lower at 60 percent and 46%, respectively.

49 percent of people believe the media is paying too much attention to the subject of coronavirus. This view is mainly held by the Russian-speaking population at 65 percent and people from Ida-Viru County at 62 percent.

The situation related to coronavirus has reduced respondents income or family income by 55 percent, according to peoples' own estimates. The impact has been felt more among Estonian residents of other nationalities at 63 percent.

72 percent of the Estonian population does not consider it necessary to be test themselves, 18 percent would like a test, just in case, and 98 percent of the population has not asked to get tested.

