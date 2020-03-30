ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in February

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend, January 2010 - February 2020
Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend, January 2010 - February 2020
According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 576 million euros. Compared to February 2019, turnover increased by 7 percent at constant prices.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 13 percent and the turnover of grocery stores by 7 percent compared to February of the previous year. The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel decreased by 8 percent.

Compared to January, in February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 2 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 5 percent compared to the previous month.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

statistics estonia
