Turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in February

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 576 million euros. Compared to February 2019, turnover increased by 7 percent at constant prices.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 13 percent and the turnover of grocery stores by 7 percent compared to February of the previous year. The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel decreased by 8 percent.

Compared to January, in February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 2 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 5 percent compared to the previous month.