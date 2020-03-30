Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 692

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Estonia now stands at 692, following 36 new cases identified since Sunday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports.

A total of 11,252 tests have now been performed in Estonia since January 31.

Four percent of the 856 tests taken in the past 24 hours were positive.

The highest numbers of new coronavirus cases were reported in Saaremaa (17), Harju County (8) and Ida-Viru County (5).

New coronavirus cases per day. Source: health board/koroonakaart.ee

Rapla County saw three more cases, Järva County two, and Tartu County and Valga County had one new case apiece.

The most-affected age group is the over-60s (23 percent of total cases) followed by the 50-59 and 40-49 age grounds, at 10.5 percent each, according to Health Board (Terviseamet) data.

Coronavirus tests per day. Source: health board/koroonakaart.ee

As of Sunday evening, 56 patients have been hospitalized in Estonia due to coronavirus, with ten people in intensive care, in a critical condition.

Twenty people have recovered from the disease, the Health Board says.

Coronavirus positive tests per 10,000 by county. Source: health board/koroonakaart.ee

There have been three deaths from coronavirus in Estonia, two of which took place over the weekend. All three victims were in their 80s.

