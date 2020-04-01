ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

According to law, social welfare institutions must be accessible to people regardless of their income, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said in regard to rising care home fees.

A large number of care homes will raise prices to accompany the increase in pensions, ERR's online news in Estonian wrote on Tuesday. In Häädemeeste, the price of a place in the local care home will rise from €660 to €900.

Around half of the care centers are property of private sector, the other half of local authorities, so the state does not run any care homes. The state could intervene in the price hike, Kiik said on ETV morning chat show "Terevisioon" Wednesday.

Kiik noted that the government has launched a debate on long-term care and has made a prior agreement to standardize the care home market and to set certain criteria. This year, operating licences regarding safety requirements came into effect.

"The state must ensure that the own contribution of people is clearly regulated so there would be a reasonable limit on how much money can be taken from people and their loved ones and how much should be compensated by the state or the local authorities," Kiik said.

"It is clear that you cannot ask people and their families for more than they can afford. Social welfare institutions must be accessible to people regardless of their income," the minister added.

"The idea is to channel more EU funds to [managing care homes] in order to harmonize prices and pensions. The gap has grown too much and we can see that people's own contribution has grown from around 60 percent to 80 percent. This tendency must be reversed," Kiik said.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

care centertanel kiikpension hike
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

12:46

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses

12:22

Government weighing up €1.35 million for prisoner Hepatitis C treatment

12:10

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

11:53

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

11:32

Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

11:11

Family doctors' association investigates low coronavirus figures in Narva

10:49

Head of PERH ER: I am forbidden to hug my children

10:31

State Agency of Medicines director: I'm certain law will be changed again

10:09

468 pharmacies now working in Estonia as reforms take effect

09:49

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees

09:29

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border

09:03

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector

08:37

Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

08:09

Supreme Court Judge: Coronavirus restrictions come at constitutional price

07:44

Coronavirus sees drop in home loan and car leasing bank applications

07:24

Foreign minister: Mass coronavirus testing could happen

31.03

Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

31.03

Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

31.03

Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: