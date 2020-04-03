ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian firm offering Ukrainian police cadets cyber hygiene training ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian firm Cybexer Technologies is offering free cyber hygiene training to Ukrainian police cadets (picture is illustrative).
Estonian firm Cybexer Technologies is offering free cyber hygiene training to Ukrainian police cadets (picture is illustrative). Source: Cybexer Technologies e-Learning Course
News

Estonian based cyber security company Cybexer Technologies is cooperating with the Ukrainian National Academy of Internal Affairs by offering free cyber hygiene training to Ukrainian police cadets. In addition, the company has opened up a free e-learning course.

Cybexer has decided to contribute to personal cyber hygiene through its free online course, which is available in 13 languages, including English, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Russian, Finnish, Swedish, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Czech and Ukrainian.

The move stems from the response to the request of the Ukrainian National Academy of Internal Affairs to support the Ukrainian police cadets with cyber security training. 

Cyber threat intelligence community has seen a steep rise of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic related cyber incidents, which unfortunately also involve first responders, hospitals and law enforcement agencies.

Cybexer Technologies has created a cyber hygiene course in Ukrainian. The course allows the students to learn and test their cyber hygiene skills and prepare against the threats in the digital world. At the end of each individual session, users receive a profile indicating the level of risk in different areas of cyber hygiene.

"Knowing that we have tools to increase cyber security, we made a version of a cyber hygiene course that is easy to use for every person and freely available, but still provides knowledge that can prevent most cyber threats," Andrus Kivisaar, member of the board of Cybexer Technologies OÜ, said. "The cyber hygiene course is available in Ukrainian and can therefore be shared with our friends in Ukraine. We will confront the cyber criminals in cooperation just like we will overcome the coronavirus in cooperation." 

The objective of the Cyber Hygiene e-Learning Course is to assess and decrease the risk emanating from user behaviour in cyberspace – ignorance or simple carelessness when using computers can bring about many problems not only for an individual user but also their co-students, colleagues, their organisation or the entire country.

The cyber hygiene courses are ready to be used as of last week.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

cyber securitycybexer technologies
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair found coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

10:44

Interest in ETV+ programs in Russian has increased significantly

10:26

Estonian firm offering Ukrainian police cadets cyber hygiene training

09:47

Vikerraadio's online Estonian dictation test starts at 10.30 a.m. Friday

09:31

Elering reports €32.8 million net profit for 2019

09:06

Overnight storms cause 1,639 power outages as of Friday morning

08:44

Foreign minister joins NATO counterparts in coronavirus remote meeting

08:27

Interior ministry rejects further coronavirus restrictions in Võru

08:04

Kuressaare Hospital not overburdened yet, likely to change next week

07:48

Prime minister: Pandemic situation likely to worsen in coming weeks

07:29

Jürgen Ligi: Crisis needs finance minister, but we don't have one right now

02.04

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement

02.04

Foreigners from third countries who lose their jobs must leave Estonia

02.04

Estonia joins EU countries 'deeply concerned' for rule of law

02.04

Eesti Energia says oil shale supplies to last for several months

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: