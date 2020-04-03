Estonian firm offering Ukrainian police cadets cyber hygiene training

Estonian based cyber security company Cybexer Technologies is cooperating with the Ukrainian National Academy of Internal Affairs by offering free cyber hygiene training to Ukrainian police cadets. In addition, the company has opened up a free e-learning course.

Cybexer has decided to contribute to personal cyber hygiene through its free online course, which is available in 13 languages, including English, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Russian, Finnish, Swedish, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Czech and Ukrainian.

The move stems from the response to the request of the Ukrainian National Academy of Internal Affairs to support the Ukrainian police cadets with cyber security training.

Cyber threat intelligence community has seen a steep rise of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic related cyber incidents, which unfortunately also involve first responders, hospitals and law enforcement agencies.

Cybexer Technologies has created a cyber hygiene course in Ukrainian. The course allows the students to learn and test their cyber hygiene skills and prepare against the threats in the digital world. At the end of each individual session, users receive a profile indicating the level of risk in different areas of cyber hygiene.

"Knowing that we have tools to increase cyber security, we made a version of a cyber hygiene course that is easy to use for every person and freely available, but still provides knowledge that can prevent most cyber threats," Andrus Kivisaar, member of the board of Cybexer Technologies OÜ, said. "The cyber hygiene course is available in Ukrainian and can therefore be shared with our friends in Ukraine. We will confront the cyber criminals in cooperation just like we will overcome the coronavirus in cooperation."

The objective of the Cyber Hygiene e-Learning Course is to assess and decrease the risk emanating from user behaviour in cyberspace – ignorance or simple carelessness when using computers can bring about many problems not only for an individual user but also their co-students, colleagues, their organisation or the entire country.

The cyber hygiene courses are ready to be used as of last week.