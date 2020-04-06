Government drawing up plans for exiting the COVID-19 crisis

A planning group headed by the State Chancellery has begun to draw up a strategy for exiting the COVID-19 crisis and renewing the economy. The initial strategy will be presented to the government on April 14.

The planning group was formed on March 27 and must coordinate its implementation and the renewal of the economy. Their strategy is constantly evolving and based on the latest statistics and the impact of previously implemented measures.

The strategy includes a steering committee for monitoring the effects of the spread of the virus and for planning activities which will help make informed decisions and support longer-term strategic choices.

The exit strategy has four objectives:

Ensuring people's physical and mental health: slowing the spread of the virus and mitigating its impact on the health system in both the short and long term, as well as supporting the mental health of the population during and after the crisis. The Scientific Council is contributing to these objectives;

Ensuring people's livelihoods and returning to normal life: reducing the impact of emergency measures on people's daily lives. These include working unemployment and education;

Supporting the survival of businesses and their competitiveness: reducing the impact of the emergency situation measures on business and economic competitiveness;

Ensuring the functioning of the state: ensuring the supply of vital goods, the provision of services and compliance with the constraints of the emergency situation, and preventing tensions in society.

The planning group is asking for the input of relevant ministries, organizations or individuals.

The first version of the plan will be published after it is presented to the government committee in mid-April.

In addition to the staff of the State Chancellery, the planning group includes Maris Jesse, Undersecretary of Health at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Sten Andreas Ehrlich, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Robert Lippin, Undersecretary of Viola Murd, Undersecretary of Rescue, Emergency and Crisis Management of the Ministry of the Interior, and Kaie Koskaru-Nelk, Deputy Director General of Statistics Estonia.

