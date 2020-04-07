ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: ERR
News

Chairman of the Isamaa Party Helir Valdor Seeder said on ETV show "Esimene stuudio" Monday evening that the government has already made the decision to start cutting down on the expenses of the public sector. There is a fundamental difference between the way Isamaa and EKRE want to solve the crisis, Seeder added.

The Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) has said that in the current economic state, there shouldn´t be any cuts made. According to Helme, this would deepen the crisis and push Estonia to an even deeper economic crisis.

Seeder doesn´t agree, however. "Not at all, on the contrary. If we manage to save some money in the public sector, then we can direct this money to support the private sector and the healthcare sector or social assistance means."

Seeder added that this was not a conflict between the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, who are in office together, along with Center, but rather differences in their worldviews and the differing views on how to solve the crisis is a fundamental difference.

"Isamaa´s position is that the economy needs to be revived. We find it important that entrepreneurship be supported by different measures, and cutting down on expenses in the public sector needs to be done. It´s definitely not the time to start giving out bonuses in the public sector," Seeder said.

"We can not be building two separate worlds today. The private sector, which is cutting down on the expenses, lowering wages and the public sector, where we are not cutting down on anything, spending more and giving out bonuses," Seeder added.

Minster of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) has assigned €2,000-3,000 bonuses to some senior executives in their jurisdictions.

Seeder said that he has forwarded his criticism regarding the bonuses straight to Helme.

Seeder also said the government has decided to bring forward the proposal to cut expenses in the second quarter of the year. "It has already been decided. It is obvious that this year´s budget needs to be tightened," Seeder said.

Seeder added that in the shadow of the crisis, the coalition parties have not started to implement their election promises, as alleged by the opposition.

"It is based on the wish to resolve the crisis as effectively and in the most targeted way possible, and of course the talk of election promises does not apply. The focus has been on resolving the crisis," Seeder said.

Kaja Kallas, the chair of the Reform Party, has said that the misuse of the crisis must be ruled out in the multi-draft bill.

Seeder replied that he agreed with this. "This package will definitely change on the part of both the legislative and the supplementary budget itself through amendments in Riigikogu," Seeder said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

ekremart helmehelir valdor seedercoronavirus crisisisamaa party
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support scheme gets 1,640 employer applications on first day

12:23

People are visiting grocery stores less but buying more at once

12:00

Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

11:58

Feature: Resilience, connection with nature will see Saaremaa rebirth

11:41

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties

11:12

Riigikogu passes 33 coronavirus draft law amends amid opposition fears

10:56

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses

10:36

Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11

10:11

Doctors' associations oppose sale of fast coronavirus tests in Estonia

09:52

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers

09:40

Opinion: Why is government pursuing extensive surveillance law in crisis?

09:12

Smallest change in consumer price index since October 2016

08:52

State forest authority engaging in record levels of planting this year

08:29

EOK president to be elected a month after emergency situation ends

07:55

Minister: Plans to offer subsidies to attract Estonian labor to agriculture

07:34

Supplementary budget passes its first Riigikogu reading

06.04

Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun

06.04

Observing May 9 at Bronze Soldier depends on length of emergency situation

06.04

Estonia signs technical agreement to develop armoured vehicles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: