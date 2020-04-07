ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid discusses coronavirus crisis with President of Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking on the phone to President Sauli Niinistö.
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking on the phone to President Sauli Niinistö. Source: Office of the President.
News

On Tuesday, President Kersti Kaljualid discussed the coronavirus crisis with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö by telephone and what the movement restrictions mean for both countries.

During the crisis and emergency situation, Kaljulaid has not been receiving guests or going on official visits, but work has continued via telephone and video chat both domestically and internationally.

Tuesday morning, the two presidents shared concerns about the ongoing crisis and how Finland and Estonia can support each other.

Writing on Facebook, Kaljulaid said: "Some virus tests taken in Finland are analyzed in Synlab (in Estonia), while Finland helps Estonia to obtain personal protective equipment. Despite the crisis, it is important to ensure that our citizens return home smoothly and that goods move smoothly."

Almost all passenger movement between the two countries will cease on April 11 until May 13. Finland is no longer allowing entry into Finland for ferry passengers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Cargo transportation and transport of cargo drivers, crew, essential vessel maintenance staff and shipyard employees will continue on all routes as previously.

A spokesman for the Finnish government told ERR News on Tuesday morning that in the future they look forward to welcoming Estonians again: "After such difficult times we will be more than happy to welcome our Estonian friends, as we hope that Finns are again welcome to Estonia."

The president had a video conference on Tuesday with members of the Estonian Employers' Confederation. She wrote on Facebook they discussed the movement of labor and short-term workers, Kredex and the government's €2 billion package for the coronavirus' impact on the economy.

President Kersti Kaljulaid in a video meeting with members of the Estonian Employers' Confederation. Source: Office of the President.

On Monday, Kaljulaid spoke with managers of Estonia's largest hospitals about the situation in both, she said there was some good news in that issues around the supply of personal protective have been solved. She also spoke to the head of Synlab, a laboratory analysing coronavirus tests.

President Kersti Kaljulaid in a video meeting with managers of Estonian hospitals. Source: Office of the President.

Last week, the president spoke with Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization, and Jose Angel Gurria, Director-General of the OECD.

A message about the meeting posted on her Facebook page said: "The crisis is changing the world. But Estonia can be an example for the world during and after the crisis: for example, we talked to the Director General of the WHO about Estonia's experience in the field of e-health, and again to the Director General of the OECD about the Estonian tax system and the future (digital) labor market."

President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking with representatives from WHO and the OECD. Source: Office of the President.

In previous weeks, Kaljulaid has also held meetings with other world leaders online or by phone.

On April 1, Kaljualid spoke with the presidents of Slovenia and Iceland and wrote that countries have a lot to learn from each other when it comes to tackling the current crisis. The photographs posted were from previous visits.

Kaljulaid discussed cargo movement and other subjects with the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

She thanked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for helping to get Estonian's back to their homeland.

She also sent condolences to Italy while speaking to President Sergio Mattarella. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:29

Foreign workers in agriculture can stay in Estonia for the time being

16:09

Martin Kadai on why Saaremaa is special, death statistics and restrictions

15:39

Lutsar: No decision on emergency situation length before Orthodox Easter

15:13

Kaljulaid discusses coronavirus crisis with President of Finland

14:51

Health Board recommends additional movement restrictions for Hiiumaa

14:32

Tickets being sold for May entertainment events despite emergency situation

14:14

Special care home residents have adapted better to isolation

13:49

Hospitals receive guidelines for catastrophe situation operations

13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support sought for over 10,000 employees on first day of scheme

12:23

People are visiting grocery stores less but buying more at once

12:00

Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

11:58

Feature: Resilience, connection with nature will see Saaremaa rebirth

11:41

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties

11:12

Riigikogu passes 33 coronavirus draft law amends amid opposition fears

10:56

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses

10:36

Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11

10:11

Doctors' associations oppose sale of fast coronavirus tests in Estonia

09:52

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers

09:40

Opinion: Why is government pursuing extensive surveillance law in crisis?

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: