Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

President Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a video meeting to discuss the crisis caused by the coronavirus, reforms and the war in eastern Ukraine. Kaljulaid has also spoken with leaders from around the world in recent days.

A message on the president's Facebook page said the pair talked about the coronavirus and the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine. "The international community must not forget war or occupation, even in times of crisis," the message said. A message was also posted on Kaljulaid's Twitter page praising the progress the country is making with reforms.

Spoke to @ZelenskyyUa. It's good to see continuing progress in Ukraine - I do hope #Covid19 doesn't push back necessary reforms though. Same with the ongoing war in Eastern #Ukraine: the international community must not forget it. We need strategic patience! pic.twitter.com/uEi0mgxqiI — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) April 14, 2020

Last week, Kaljulaid held a video call with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda where the heads of state discussed democratic values.

It's always a pleasure to meet my good colleagues @valstsgriba and @GitanasNauseda - even if we're all at our desks. We still all agree that democratic values must be upheld even in difficult circumstances. But also practical matters to consider, such as keeping trade going. pic.twitter.com/RA6eKvqzFP — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) April 8, 2020

She also spoke with the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the first time and discussed digital solutions.

First meeting with president Katerina Sakellaropoulou (@PresidencyGR) had to be digital - but I'm sure we can fix that after the crisis. In the meantime it's been good to see the impressive progress Greece is making using digital solutions. pic.twitter.com/fKSMDR7SAL — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) April 8, 2020

Last week Kaljulaid spoke with Australia's Governor-General David Hurley as well as President of the Republic of South Korea Moon Jae-in, who she thanked for sending coronavirus testing kits.

Spoke to President Moon Jae-in of @TheBlueHouseENG. The Republic of Korea has been a great help during this crisis - both as an early success story and via practical measures (thank you for the test kits!) — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) April 8, 2020

