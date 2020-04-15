Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at Kadriorg in 2019.
Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at Kadriorg in 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a video meeting to discuss the crisis caused by the coronavirus, reforms and the war in eastern Ukraine. Kaljulaid has also spoken with leaders from around the world in recent days.

A message on the president's Facebook page said the pair talked about the coronavirus and the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine. "The international community must not forget war or occupation, even in times of crisis," the message said. A message was also posted on Kaljulaid's Twitter page praising the progress the country is making with reforms.

Last week, Kaljulaid held a video call with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda where the heads of state discussed democratic values.

She also spoke with the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the first time and discussed digital solutions.

Last week Kaljulaid spoke with Australia's Governor-General David Hurley as well as President of the Republic of South Korea Moon Jae-in, who she thanked for sending coronavirus testing kits.

Editor: Helen Wright

ukrainekersti kaljulaidvolodymyr zelensky
