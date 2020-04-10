ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finland closed to ferry passengers from Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tallink staff aboard on of its ferries.
Tallink staff aboard on of its ferries. Source: Tallink
News

Passenger ferry travel to Helsinki from Tallinn will be halted from Saturday, April 11, until at least May 13, making it impossible to enter Finland by that means of transport.

The development follows an announcement by Finnish authorities the week before last that no ferry passengers would be admitted into the country, as part of that country's coronavirus pandemic measures, affecting routes between Sweden and Finland as well. As of Sunday the ruling comes into effect.

Other travel options between Estonia and Finland will also be very limited; Finnish carrier Finnair is reportedly to keep an air route open if demand requires it.

Finland will reportedly still allow transit passengers headed for Estonia via ferry, provided proof of final destination, such as the ferry ticket, is given, Estonian shipping line Tallink said in a press release.

Ferry companies advised to halt selling tickets ahead of the restriction coming into force include Viking Line and Finnish carrier Eckerö, as well as Tallink. All three companies suspended ticket sales for Finland-bound journeys as a result.

The ruling does not change the right of entry into Finland, which means that only those with residence permits can enter the country, and even then would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period. Ferry travel from Finland to Estonia is still possible, the quarantine rule would apply on arrival in Estonia.

Exemptions to entry restrictions include truck drivers taking essential cargo, whose transport continues between the two countries, emergency and healthcare service providers and the diplomatic corps.

The appropriate documentation would be required for this, including proof of the requirement to be there in Finland as well as regular ID checks; the Finnish Border Guard has final say in who to admit, Tallink reports in its press release.

More information on conditions of entry into Finland are here.

The Finnish government decision to extend measures to May 13 is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinkviking lineeckerötallinn-helsinki ferriescoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus crisisferries to finland
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:17

Finance committee chair: Bolt must look in mirror before requesting bailout

13:43

Finland closed to ferry passengers from Saturday

13:02

UN Security Council hosts Estonia-initiated coronavirus security discussion

11:48

Harju County mineral resources thematic plan gets governmental nod

11:40

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Estonia

10:58

Tallinn's Radisson Blu hotel hosts emergency staff during COVID-19 crisis

10:04

Art academy restoration work reveals rare Baroque religious painting

09:04

Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

09:03

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

08:36

Coronavirus personal data legal amend struck down

08:35

Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

08:07

PPA reaffirm traveling between mainland and islands is prohibited

08:06

Coronavirus restrictions applied to homeless shelter residents

07:28

Weather cools down a bit for Easter break

09.04

Nordic-Baltic colleagues discuss restrictions exit strategies

09.04

Government supports minister's plan to partially restore school in May

09.04

Lutsar: Mass public events should not be held this summer

09.04

Eesti Post reports €3.7 million loss for 2019

09.04

Mobility study shows people stay in one location for 20 hours per day

09.04

Teams decide to continue Estonian basketball season virtually

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: