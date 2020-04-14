ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A woman at the counter in BENU pharmacy next to a bottle of hand sanitizer.
A woman at the counter in BENU pharmacy next to a bottle of hand sanitizer. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Estonian people perceive the coronavirus as a clear threat and are not in a hurry to exit the emergency situation, data from a survey commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and carried out by pollster Norstat shows.

The results of the survey showed the majority of the respondents deemed the virus clear threat to their own health, to public health and the economic well-being of society.

"Virtually all respondents agreed that this was a threat to Estonia's economy, and three-fourths also perceived it a threat to their personal finances. 80 percent of the respondents said that the virus was a threat to their health and the health of the Estonian society," political scientist Martin Mölder said.

"Approximately half of the respondents said the crisis had yet to affect their economic situation, whereas almost one-third said that they had seen their income reduced. A very small share of people are struggling with their loan or lease repayments or have lost their job, the figure was around five percent for both groups," he said.

The results of the survey showed very high support for the activities of the government and the police regarding crisis management.

"Three-fourths of the respondents are satisfied with the government's action and 90 percent with that of the police. Support for the government transcends party lines and is high among respondents regardless of their political preferences. Respondents' assessments are more critical and varied with regard to institutions that inevitably have a smaller role to play in the context of the present crisis, such as the parliament and president," Mölder said.

Martin Mölder speaking on ETV. Source: ERR

"While the crisis is perceived as a clear threat and many have been affected by it financially, people are not in a hurry to exit it. Slightly less than half said that the emergency situation should be terminated when the number of new infections decreases notably. Roughly as many said that the emergency situation should end when there are no more new infections. Virtually nobody said that it should be ended right now," he added.

The survey was conducted from April 7 to 9 among 1,000 Estonian nationals.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

martin möldercoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:57

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

13:31

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

12:52

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

12:36

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

12:01

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

11:37

State has paid wage compensation for 3,900 Estonian companies

11:06

Russian youth engagement, migration, china flagged in KAPO's 2019 yearbook

10:54

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

10:10

Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

09:35

Bank of Estonia: Taking a loan to support the economy is sensible

08:56

59,000 amateurs sang in choirs and danced in folk groups in 2019

08:34

Supplementary budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

13.04

Hospitalization of stroke patients down by one-third over past month

13.04

EKI: Digital development reduced impact of emergency situation measures

13.04

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

13.04

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

13.04

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

13.04

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

13.04

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

13.04

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: