Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

Estonian people perceive the coronavirus as a clear threat and are not in a hurry to exit the emergency situation, data from a survey commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and carried out by pollster Norstat shows.

The results of the survey showed the majority of the respondents deemed the virus clear threat to their own health, to public health and the economic well-being of society.

"Virtually all respondents agreed that this was a threat to Estonia's economy, and three-fourths also perceived it a threat to their personal finances. 80 percent of the respondents said that the virus was a threat to their health and the health of the Estonian society," political scientist Martin Mölder said.

"Approximately half of the respondents said the crisis had yet to affect their economic situation, whereas almost one-third said that they had seen their income reduced. A very small share of people are struggling with their loan or lease repayments or have lost their job, the figure was around five percent for both groups," he said.

The results of the survey showed very high support for the activities of the government and the police regarding crisis management.

"Three-fourths of the respondents are satisfied with the government's action and 90 percent with that of the police. Support for the government transcends party lines and is high among respondents regardless of their political preferences. Respondents' assessments are more critical and varied with regard to institutions that inevitably have a smaller role to play in the context of the present crisis, such as the parliament and president," Mölder said.

Martin Mölder speaking on ETV. Source: ERR

"While the crisis is perceived as a clear threat and many have been affected by it financially, people are not in a hurry to exit it. Slightly less than half said that the emergency situation should be terminated when the number of new infections decreases notably. Roughly as many said that the emergency situation should end when there are no more new infections. Virtually nobody said that it should be ended right now," he added.

The survey was conducted from April 7 to 9 among 1,000 Estonian nationals.

