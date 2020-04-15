ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hotels offer accommodation to doctors and quarantining possibilities ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Radisson Blu hotel in Talllinn.
Radisson Blu hotel in Talllinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
While most hotels have closed their doors due to the emergency situation, a handful of accommodation establishments in Tallinn are offering hotel rooms to medical staff and quarantining.

The Radisson Blu Sky Hotel in Tallinn is currently offering free accommodation for doctors and medical staff. Hotel CEO Kaido Ojaperv told ERR last week this does not make the company any profits but it keeps the hotel running.

"These people [medical staff] are so busy with their daily work that all they want in the meantime is to rest and then go into battle again," Ojaperv told radio show "Vikerhommik" adding that there were currently ambulances and medical vehicles parked outside for this reason.

"The hotel owner Eften Capital decided they would rather be part of the solution. We decided that since we have 280 relatively empty but very nice rooms, then we offered the opportunity to accommodate medical staff there."

In addition to medical staff, the hotel also has a small number of regular customers who have longterm projects underway in Estonia.

There are also visitors staying at Go Hotel Shnelli, whose manager Alver Pupart told ERR they are also ready to accommodate medical staff or people needing to isolate themselves. Pupart said during the emergency situation, the hotel has an average of four to five full rooms a day.

"We are currently keeping one floor open and visitors mostly come for one or two nights," said Pupart, explaining customers are mostly people who need to come to Tallinn from elsewhere in Estonia for a short time. The hotel has also changed its price list due to the circumstances. 

Pirita Marina Hotel & Spa turned to the Ministry of Social Affairs, which has offered its premises in case bed capacity of medical institutions decreases and the number of people needing to be quarantined increases.

Hotel manager Janek Alekseitšik told ERR the hotel could also become a hospital or a test site. The hotel has a total of 267 rooms which can accommodate almost 700 people.

In his letter to the Ministry of Social Affairs, lekseitšik said: "We have a unique hotel, which consists of eight insulated blocks through three floors with several different entrance options." In addition, he points out that the hotel also has two separate medical rooms that can be used.

Maris Jesse, Undersecretary of Health in the Ministry of Social Affairs, said it is not necessary to use accommodation outside the health care sector at the moment, because the epidemic has been kept under control. 

Editor: Helen Wright

