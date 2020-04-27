Four new coronavirus cases, one death ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
One person has died as a result of coronavirus in Estonia in the past 24 hours. Ninety-five people currently require hospitalization nationwide, but the number of new COVID-19 cases over the same period was only four, and the number of hospitalizations rose by only one.
COVID-19 figures for 24 hours to morning of Monday, April 27 in brief:
- Four new COVID-19 cases identified, 0.8 percent of those tested.
- One person died, an 89-year-old man, at Ida-Viru central hospital.
- 95 are currently in hospital in relation to the virus, one more than reported on Sunday.
- 233 people have been discharged from hospital to date.
- Seven patients are currently on ventilators, one more than on Sunday.
- 472 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
- Harju County saw two new cases, with Pärnu and Tartu counties getting one new case each. The worst hit region of Estonia during the pandemic so far, Saaremaa, reported no new cases over the past 24 hours. Statistics are compiled on the basis of population register data.
- By age group, the highest number of COVID-19 infections is among those aged 55-59 at 12 percent.
- 50 people in Estonia have died from the virus to date.
- 48,406 primary tests have been performed in Estonia since the end of January, of which 1,647 (3.4 percent) have turned out positive.
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.