UN flag to be flown in front of Kadriorg Palace throughout May

From May 1, Estonia will hold the presidency of the UN Security Council for one month and to mark this, the UN flag will be flown in front of the presidential palace in Kadriorg for the entirety of the month.

President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the whole world is different than when Estonia ran for and became a member of the UN Security Council. "Today, the debate is about whether the United Nations as a whole can vote via e-solutions, or whether this summer's elections should be postponed instead. But during this time, Estonia can lead the work of the Security Council purely through electronic channels. This is inherent for us, but very new for everyone else," the head of state said.

According to Kaljulaid, the theme of the UN Security Council has changed as well -- new risks during a pandemic, the secretary general's call for a ceasefire at a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus crisis. These are also topics of the UN Security Council. "Estonia has promised to monitor, together with the subsequent French and German presidencies, whether the ceasefire will be maintained in the world," the president said.

Kaljulaid added that, for Estonia, cyber issues are very inherent. "Fate already gave us the opportunity in March to raise the issue of cyber security on the Security Council when a cyber attack on Georgia, which was linked to Russia, was discussed," she said, adding that this issue needs to be discussed further.

