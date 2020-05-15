Reinsalu discusses security and UNSC with Foreign Minister of China

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu discussed the United Nations Security Council, bilateral relations and the coronavirus (COVID-19) Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

The foreign ministers discussed the global situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"International engagement and information exchange between states in containing the spread of the coronavirus are crucial," Reinsalu (Isamaa) emphasised in the phone call on Thursday.

"I invited China to attend, with a high-level representative, the 27 May open meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts, where the Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres will make a presentation. I also thanked China for taking part in the 8 May event of the Security Council," Reinsalu said.

Discussed important topics on #UNSC agenda with my colleague Wang Yi from #China today. International cooperation in fight against #COVID19 is among our priorities during our presidency in May. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/kTYr9Ym4Cu — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) May 14, 2020

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!