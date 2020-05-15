ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reinsalu discusses security and UNSC with Foreign Minister of China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu discussed the United Nations Security Council, bilateral relations and the coronavirus (COVID-19) Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

The foreign ministers discussed the global situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"International engagement and information exchange between states in containing the spread of the coronavirus are crucial," Reinsalu (Isamaa) emphasised in the phone call on Thursday.

"I invited China to attend, with a high-level representative, the 27 May open meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts, where the Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres will make a presentation. I also thanked China for taking part in the 8 May event of the Security Council," Reinsalu said.

Editor: Helen Wright

estoniachinaunited nations security council
