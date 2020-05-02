ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More people starting to brave Talllin's Raekoja plats as weather warms up

People in Tallinn's Raekoja plats on May Day.
People in Tallinn's Raekoja plats on May Day. Source: ERR
Coronavirus regulations-weariness, the national holiday on May 1 and the spring weather have brought people to Tallinn's Raekoja plats, in the heart of the chocolate-box, UNESCO-listed Old Town, though the numbers are still fairly modest so far. In many cases, local custom has replaced international, as travel restrictions remain in place.

The Old Town, usually a major tourist zone with Raekoja plats its epicenter, has been almost a ghost town since the emergency situation was declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

However, cafes, bars and restaurants are starting to unveil terraces, which the public is finding its way too, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Saturday night.

"The weather is nice, we are outside, the restaurants are open. So we enjoy our time with our children," patron Radovan said.

"Today we saw many people. This nice. We hope that now, the situation will be like today. People are less afraid of the virus and I think that's the right way," said chef, Federico.

"My dog is four months old and is being socialized," said Estonian customer Jaanus.

"You can find more people now in Raekoja plats," said Jaanus.

As reported on ERR News, in the absence of tourists at a time when the season would normally be starting, prices have been dropped significantly, with a half-liter of beer costing often less than €4 compared with the more usual €8, and many restaurants offering disccounts.

While the 2+2 rule should still be observed in the square as elsewhere, cusomers Renata and Aleksandra said that the relative crowds did not bother them, even as the coronavirus emergency situation remains in place.

"We're not afraid. We're young and healthy and ... as long as all measures are followed, everything should be okay," they said, adding that in their opinion, the restrictions could be further eased.

"The main thing is to get this all over. That's the most important thing, I think," said one.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

raekoja platscoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus crisiscoronavirus regulations
Staff, contacts & comments

