Vabamu Museum's orienteering game in Old Town to celebrate Mother's Day

Vabamu Museum of Occupation and Freedom invites everybody to discover Tallinn's Old Town on Mother's Day weekend via a web environment avasturada.ee.

The orienteering game "20th Century Historic Sites in the Old Town" guides players to the paths of recent history, from 1918 to 2010. It includes ten historic buildings and sites with questions and additional information. Buildings related to the darker history of Estonia, places related to the restoration of independence of the country, and buildings important from the point of view of cultural history are waiting to be discovered.

The game is primarily aimed at ages 12–16 but is also suitable for younger children and older adventurers to spend time with the family.

"Since the interior of the museums are closed on Mother's Day, we decided to offer families the joy of discovering Tallinn's Old Town from a slightly different angle. While Tallinn's Old Town is mainly associated with the Middle Ages, our game will take the participant on a short discovery trip through the 20th century," said Vabamu's program manager Aive Peil.

"To do that, the museum selected ten major buildings and sites related to the period of independence, the restoration of independence and the Soviet occupation, as well as other important events in cultural history, thus drawing attention to buildings that may not stand out when walking in the Old Town."

How to play?

- Bring a smart device with a fully charged battery, a data connection, and GPS positioning on, to Tallinn's Old Town.

- Find the game on Vabamu's website, social media, or avastusrada.ee environment.

- Register for the game and start exploring the old town.

- The game is available free of charge to anyone interested from May 9 to May 17 in the web environment avastusrada.ee. The game can be reached by the direct link.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!