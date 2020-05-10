ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kersti Kaljulaid: I am a relatively useless grandmother ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid on the
President Kersti Kaljulaid on the "Hommik Anuga" morning show on Mother's Day.
News

The "Hommik Anuga" morning show hosted mother of four and grandmother of three, President Kersti Kaljulaid on Mother's Day. Kaljulaid talked about her role as a parent and grandparent and how the emergency situation has affected her family. She said that her children are her best friends, while she considers herself a relatively useless grandmother.

Kaljulaid admitted that it seemed insensible to come together even as a family at this time. "My daughter and her children are in Sothern Estonia where she is working remotely. It seemed easier than spending Mother's Day in Tallinn with three young children in a situation where playgrounds are closed."

Even though Kaljulaid will not see her daughter Silja's family on Mother's Day, the president will meet with her own mother somewhere in fresh air.

"I am quite a useless grandmother," she said, adding that her busy schedule and constant traveling has not allowed her to see her grandchildren as often as ordinary grandmothers – the knitting kind – do.

Because there are no trips during the emergency situation and the president can handle her domestic meetings online, it has turned out that her children have missed spending time with her. "By now, even my youngest has gotten enough attention as to not seek it out quite so often," the president said.

Kaljulaid's two older children have already flown the nest, while 11-year-old Kaspar and 15-year-old Georg are studying from home. Kaljulaid said that the kids have always been in charge of their homework at their house.

"We have always told the children on the first day of first grade that this is your job now. It is your responsibility and if you fail to do your homework, your teacher will let you know how they feel about it. Every grade and every teacher's note are yours."

It has worked better with some kids than with others, she admitted. "But it has been very successful with the two younger boys."

Kaljulaid said she has found the time to make shopping lists and cook more often than in recent years. "In doing so, I have realized I have rather missed it."

Even though Kaljulaid feels that enough children could be born in Estonia to maintain the population, such decisions are up to women. "If the reason is social constraint, that's bad. But if it is the woman's choice [not to have children], then it's their choice.

Kaljulaid had her first child when she was 18, while her youngest was born when the president was nearing 40. She recalled that many young women had children in college at the time and it was hardly extraordinary.

"In college, you had a dorm room and hot water. God only knew where you were going from there, and proper conditions for staying home with an infant were far from guaranteed."

She added, however, that it was not a difficult time for her. "Young people do not have difficult times." As concerns the right time to have a child, Kaljulaid said that every woman knows when the time is right for her.

Talking about how to raise happy and successful children, Kaljulaid said her children have always been her friends. "My child has never been a subordinate or someone to take orders. I see my four children as my very best friends and have since they were very young."

The president said that she cannot really talk about raising kids as such. "Looking at them now, their character traits were clear as day when they were a few days old. The character they manifested then truly reflects the people they've become."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

kersti kaljulaidhommik anugamother's day
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:55

Six new COVID-19 cases detected in Estonia

15:02

Kersti Kaljulaid: I am a relatively useless grandmother

13:43

Katre Zirel elected Mother of the Year

12:27

Ando Eelmaa: Private owners ensure sustainability of forest management

11:11

US Postal Service suspends international mail service to Estonia

09:48

No crowding around the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9

08:21

Tartu University Hospital ER returns to normal service

09.05

Analysis: Children staying at home affects work of 60 percent of parents

09.05

Survey: Movement increasing, economic concerns growing

09.05

Travel, Tourism Association says Kredex measures not very useful

09.05

EU Commission suggests member states extend external border restrictions

09.05

Fewer people visit Bronze Soldier on May 9 than usual

09.05

Gallery: Tallinn replaced broken benches in Tammsaare Park

09.05

Deaths from coronavirus rise to 60, eight new cases diagnosed

09.05

Gallery: Ratas visits Saaremaa and Muhu after restrictions are lifted

09.05

Restructuring plan drawn up by owners of troubled T1 Tallinn shopping mall

09.05

Office of President relinquishes rights to land of former summer residence

09.05

Government approves terms of €100 million loan to Tallink Grupp

08.05

Estonia eases border crossing restrictions with Latvia, Lithuania, Finland

08.05

Kaljulaid lays wreath to remember those who died in Second World War

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: