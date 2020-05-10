ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Katre Zirel elected Mother of the Year

Chairwoman of the Estonian Women's Association Mailis Alt and President Kersti Kaljulaid declared this year's Mother of the Year on ETV's "Hommik Anuga" morning show on Sunday. Mother of the Year 2020 is Katre Zirel, head of nursing at the North Estonia Medical Center's anesthesiology clinic.

"There were many candidates, and we had a difficult time of it this year as all the descriptions that were sent in were truly wonderful. All the candidates who were noticed inspire mothers all over Estonia," Alt said.

She added that values used to characterize Zirel matter to the organization – empathy, caring and consideration for others.

"She has managed to create a safe environment both at home and at work. All the people who nominated her – her children, husband, her team – said they've been made to feel safe to go, do and also make mistakes," Alt added.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

mother of the yearmother's daykatre zirelestonian women's association
