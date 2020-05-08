Transaviabaltika reopens Tallinn-Saaremaa, Hiiumaa flights from Saturday

Lithuanian-owned carrier Transaviabaltika, which operates flight connections between Tallinn and Estonia's two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, is starting flights from Saturday following Friday's general lifting of travel restrictions, the company says.

"Based on a decision by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet), we will reopen the Tallinn-Kärdla-Tallinn and Tallinn-Kuressaare-Tallinn routes," said Transaviabaltika spokesperson Rene Must.

Must recommended wearing a surgical mask and disinfecting hands, using disinfectants provided in airport waiting areas, before flying.

The flight timetable in place before the coronavirus pandemic, which saw Saaremaa becoming by far the worst-hit region of the country, will remain, the company says.

This is:

Tallinn-Kärdla (Hiiumaa): 7.15 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Kärdla-Tallinn: 8 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. weekdays, 9.15 a.m. Saturdays.

Tallinn-Kuressaare (Saaremaa): 8.45 a.m. and 6.35 p.m. weekdays, 10.50 a.m. Saturdays, 6.35 p.m. Sundays.

Kuressaare-Tallinn: 9.40 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. weekdays, 11.45 a.m. Saturdays, 7.30 p.m. Sundays.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!