ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Transaviabaltika reopens Tallinn-Saaremaa, Hiiumaa flights from Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
A Jetstream 32 operated by Transaviabaltika.
A Jetstream 32 operated by Transaviabaltika. Source: Jüri Norkroos
News

Lithuanian-owned carrier Transaviabaltika, which operates flight connections between Tallinn and Estonia's two largest islands, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, is starting flights from Saturday following Friday's general lifting of travel restrictions, the company says.

"Based on a decision by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet), we will reopen the Tallinn-Kärdla-Tallinn and Tallinn-Kuressaare-Tallinn routes," said Transaviabaltika spokesperson Rene Must. 

Must recommended wearing a surgical mask and disinfecting hands, using disinfectants provided in airport waiting areas, before flying.

The flight timetable in place before the coronavirus pandemic, which saw Saaremaa becoming by far the worst-hit region of the country, will remain, the company says.

This is:

  • Tallinn-Kärdla (Hiiumaa): 7.15 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays.
  • Kärdla-Tallinn: 8 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. weekdays, 9.15 a.m. Saturdays.
  • Tallinn-Kuressaare (Saaremaa): 8.45 a.m. and 6.35 p.m. weekdays, 10.50 a.m. Saturdays, 6.35 p.m. Sundays.
  • Kuressaare-Tallinn: 9.40 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. weekdays, 11.45 a.m. Saturdays, 7.30 p.m. Sundays.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

transaviabaltikacoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus crisis economic effectscoronavirus exit strategyflight connections to hiiumaaflight connections to saaremaa
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Estonia holds a major international discussion on WWII anniversary

12:09

New online exhibition on Red Army terror in Estonia post-WWII

11:16

Reinsalu: COVID-19 pandemic wake-up call for EU, NATO, UN

11:12

Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:53

Occupancy of Tallinn hotels falls to 1.5 percent during pandemic

10:34

Family doctor COVID diagnoses significantly increase total infection stats

10:11

Transaviabaltika reopens Tallinn-Saaremaa, Hiiumaa flights from Saturday

09:47

Spring Storm ending with live fire exercises

09:13

Prime minister one of first to take advantage of Saaremaa travel reopening

08:53

Over 700 people recovered from coronavirus in Estonia so far

08:33

Petition to remove Kuressaare Hospital chief get 24 signatures

07:56

Baltic parliaments condemn false history on WWII anniversary

07:30

LSM: Latvia extends state of emergency until June 9

07.05

Movement restrictions to be lifted on islands on Friday

07.05

Estonia issues joint statement to mark end of Second World War annivesary

07.05

Survey: Quarter of employers have reduced basic salaries in recent months

07.05

Riigikogu approves €200 million for rural development fund to help farmers

07.05

Experts: Emergency situation will impose more restrictions when traveling

07.05

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

07.05

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: