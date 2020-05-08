EOD teams disarm 242 explosives this week

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
An EOD technician removes a mock bomb during a drill. Photo is illustrative.
An EOD technician removes a mock bomb during a drill. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Yeon-Je Jung/AFP/Scanpix)
Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists of the East Estonia division of the Rescue Board found and disarmed altogether 242 explosives this week.

Rauno Raidloo, head of the Rescue Board's EOD team for East Estonia, said that the explosives were found in the area between Sirgala, Auvere and Sinimäe. This is the location of World War II battles.

"This year is different from last year due to the large number of events and findings. This is due to the increased awareness of different communities of how to act when detecting an explosive," Raidloo said, adding that those reporting the explosives are generally those who care about the safety of the community and the environment.

The head of the EOD team reminded everyone that if an explosive or other object likely to explode is found, it must not be touched or transported. The emergency number 112 should be called as soon as possible and the site should be marked so that others can avoid it and EOD specialists can find the site more easily.

"When it comes to hard-to-reach locations, we are always aided by coordinates, which are relatively easy to determine and record with one's smartphone," Raidloo added.

As of Thursday, the EOD team for East Estonia has been involved in altogether 153 EOD events this year, during which 821 explosive findings were rendered harmless.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

