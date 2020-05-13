ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President meets prime minister, secretary of state on emergency law fears ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Taimar Peterkop left, Jüri Ratas, and Kersti Kaljulaid at Wednesday's meeting at Kadriorg.
Taimar Peterkop left, Jüri Ratas, and Kersti Kaljulaid at Wednesday's meeting at Kadriorg. Source: President's Office
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop on Wednesday, discussing the vexed question of the Emergency Act, about to have its third Riigikogu reading.

The act deals with the situation in Estonia once the government's emergency situations (eriolukord) expires at midnight on Sunday, imposed on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, replacing it with a less restrictive "emergency" (hädaolukord).

"I have been following the procedure of bill 165SE (i.e. the emergency act -ed.), ​​which is being processed by the Riigikogu, and this morning I also discussed with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop the solutions offered by this bill, and possible accompanying problems," Kaljulaid wrote on her social media account Wednesday.

The proposed law will not merely resolve the current crisis, but will also set a precedent for future potential crises and their solutions, the president said, in so doing raising issues of basic human freedoms.

"Among other things, the emergency law will be amended to bring a general principle, that different authorities will get a very broad mandate to take action to restrict our rights and freedoms in different crises."

"It is important that the changes that are made quickly are substantially justified, and at the same time ensure the protection of the rights and freedoms of our people, "Kaljulaid wrote.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratastaimar peterkopemergency actemergency situationcoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:25

Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

19:02

Merle Viirmaa: Of respect for and within journalism

18:45

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18

18:28

Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

18:03

Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

17:36

Just democracy? Eight EKRE MPs throw weight in with opposition Reform Party

17:13

Lutsar: Coronavirus is a party disease

16:45

Unemployment Fund board in favor of continuing wage support in June

16:31

Head of West Tallinn hospital: Coronavirus cannot be immediately identified

16:11

Constitutional law expert: Emergency Act phrasing vague

15:49

Wholesaler Orlen reorganizes fuel selling due to bureaucracy considerations

15:32

Mayor of Tallinn questions use of 2+2 rule after restrictions are relaxed

15:25

Controversial Emergency Act passes third reading

15:06

President meets prime minister, secretary of state on emergency law fears

14:49

Government may allow children's summer camps of up to 300

14:33

Ratas believes second wave of coronavirus will come

14:11

Audit office: State expenditure deficiencies highlighted by pandemic

14:05

'Stay Healthy!' campaign launched to encourage compliance with COVID rules

13:44

Lüganuse council acknowledges illegality of releasing high school principal

13:16

Statistics: Average monthly gross income increased for ninth year in a row

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: