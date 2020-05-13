Lutsar: Coronavirus is a party disease

The coronavirus can be called a party disease because it spreads through close contact and by talking, not just coughing or sneezing, professor of virology at the head of the Research Council Irja Lutsar said on Wednesday in an interview with ERR.

Speaking on broadcast "Otse uudistemajast" Lutsar said there has been some clarity about the spread of the coronavirus, and although the virus has been found spreading while airborne, it still needs the human body and a closed space to spread effectively.

She said if the virus is allowed to spread than it will. "However, what has become clear is that the virus is not only spread by sneezing and coughing, much of the virus is also spread by talking," said Lutsar.

"It can be said that it is a disease of parties and close contact," Lutsar said.

Lutsar noted because the Health Board has the ability to monitor patients and their relatives the spread of the virus in Estonia is currently largely under control.

She also said there is currently no evidence coronavirus is spreading on surfaces.

"A virus always needs a host cell, it has no method of producing energy itself. It can be an animal, a human or a plant, [as] it can reproduce there," Lutsar explained.

Asked by presenter Anvar Samost why some people are more likely to be severely affected by the virus than others, Lutsar said scientists around the world have not yet found an answer.

"If I knew the answer I would be a Nobel Laureate," she said.

