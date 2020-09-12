news

Gallery: EDF reservists try out new LMT rifle for first time ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Officers and NCO's getting acquainted with the LMT R-20 Rahe.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Reservists with the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have been getting acquainted with the organization's new standard-issue rifle.

The LMT R-20 Rahe ("Hail") automatic rifle is now the default EDF weapon, and around 50 officers and NCOs from the 1st Infantry Brigade's Viru Infantry Battalion have been attending training from Thursday, to familiarize themselves with the weapon as leaders of their units.

"The men and women undergoing firearms training today are the real creme-de-la-creme of our battalion, those who will lead our people in the event of trouble. This means they must be the first to get to know the new weapon particularly well, making the forming up of [reservist] units significantly faster," Lt. Col. Tarvo Luga, Viru Infantry Battalion commander, said, according to an EDF press release.

The training lasts through to Saturday and includes planning exercises for the officers, and combat readiness exercises for NCOs. Reservists from the Combat Engineer Battalion were also due to receive R-20 training.

The U.S.-made Lewis Machine Tools (LMT) R-20 Rahe, also known as the Modular Assault Rifle System (MARS-L) uses the standard 5.56x45mm NATO cartridges. Stocks started to arrive in Estonia in early summer after a lengthy procurement process, and were introduced first to regular troops during the summer, as priority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Gallery: EDF reservists try out new LMT rifle for first time

17:29

Tallinn deputy mayor: No mass remote learning to be in place in capital

17:03

Latvia: Coronavirus limits won't radically change border patrol duties

15:56

Interview with ERR boss: Estonian media scene among healthiest worldwide

14:52

Diesel prices at pump reach four-year low

13:34

Jüri Vips bounced down to 10th on Mugello F2 grid after infringement

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief on European Commission ERR complaint

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: