ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Priit Soosaar (seated, left) and LMT CEO Karl Lewis signing Tuesday's procurement deal in Davenport, Iowa, while Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Estonian ambassador to the US Jonatan Vseviov (standing, second from right), and other representatives, look on.
Priit Soosaar (seated, left) and LMT CEO Karl Lewis signing Tuesday's procurement deal in Davenport, Iowa, while Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Estonian ambassador to the US Jonatan Vseviov (standing, second from right), and other representatives, look on. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

A contract to supply the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) with automatic rifles was signed this week, marked by a ceremony in the U.S., and bringing to an end a lengthy procurement process dogged by challenges from another supplier.

Lewis Machine Tool Company (LMT) concluded the contract with Estonia's Centre for Defence Investment on Tuesday, with a ceremony taking place in Davenport, Iowa, where LMT is based.

"For our regular troops, as well as for our reservists, the rifle is the most crucial weapon, and with the contract signed today the defense forces will be getting new generation rifles which are accurate, ergonomic, reliable and modern," Kusti Salm, departmental director at the Ministry of Defence said, according to a ministry press release.

The Centre for Defence Investment falls under the ministry's aegis.

The tender, for 5.56mm and 7.62mm automatic arms, was first announced in 2017, seeing four bidders emerge from the original lineup of 14 applicants. While the contract was awarded to LMT, it was soon met with a challenge from U.S. arms manufacturer Sig Sauer Inc., revolving partly around claimed quality issues with the LMT weapons.

The contract was initially taken away from LMT in January, following the first Sig Sauer Inc. appeal in December 2018, only to be reinstated the following month. A second Sig Sauer Inc. appeal was rejected by the Tallinn Administrative Court  in March. Although Sig Sauer Inc. could have contested this decision as well, it had not, when the deadline for making such a move passed in mid-May.

The LMT contract was reported to be valued at €22.7 million, compared with €27.6 million from Sig Sauer Inc. German company Heckler & Koch had quoted a reported €45.5 million.

Kusti Salm noted that LMT has invested heavily in its product development over the past few years, adding that their firearms are among the most state-of-the-art worldwide.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) attended the ceremony and noted its significance.

"Estonia is one of our most reliable allies in international operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere. We are greatly honored that Estonia will start using weapons manufactured in the U.S.," Sen. Ernst said at the ceremony, adding that she was proud of Estonia, standing as it is on the front line against Russian aggression.

Initially, Estonia is to acquire 16,000 automatic, customized firearms, plus accessories. The first weapons will arrive in the country at the beginning of 2020, slated for the active service Scouts Battalion.

Conscripts and reservists of the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades, and members of the voluntary Defence League (Kaitseliit) are also to receive the weapons, later on, as are both the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the justice ministry.

LMT Defense was founded 1980, manufacturing small arms used by several U.S. military and related structures, as well as by U.K. special forces unit, the Special Air Service Regiment (SAS), the New Zealand Army, and the armed forces of several NATO member states.

Priit Soosar, head of the procurement at the Centre for Defence Investments, signed the contract on behalf of Estonia, with Karl Lewis, founder and CEO of LMT, signing on the company's behalf. Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Jonatan Vseviov also attended the ceremony.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfppadefence leaguecentre for defence investmentsministry of defencelmtsig sauer incsig sauer procurement caselmt procurement case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
09:02

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

02.07

Kalamaja residents say no to paid on-street parking proposals

02.07

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

02.07

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

02.07

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

02.07

Current and former Tallinn mayors hit with supervisory authority penalties

02.07

President: We need to boost cybersecurity capabilities

Opinion
16:08

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

14:53

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

14:12

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

13:49

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

13:14

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

Business
01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:14

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

17:02

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

16:08

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

14:53

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

14:12

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

13:49

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

13:14

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

12:36

Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

11:52

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

11:06

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

09:56

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

09:02

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

02.07

Movie director Christopher Nolan visits Estonian history museum

02.07

Kaia Kanepi through to Wimbledon second round Updated

02.07

Kalamaja residents say no to paid on-street parking proposals

02.07

Education minister hits out at Helme Tallinn University criticisms

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

02.07

Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

02.07

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: