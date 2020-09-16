Prisma expanding in Tallinn, plans for provincial Estonia too

Finnish supermarket chain Prisma plans to expand in Estonia, with three new stores planned for the next year.

The chain, which already operates in Tallinn, Narva and Tartu, will be adding to its roster in the capital, the company says.

Its stores range in size from a small metro-style outlet in Tallinn's old town through to hypermarkets in the Rocca al Mare center, west of the city center, and other malls in Tallinn and Tartu.

Three Prisma branches on Linnamäe tee, Tiskre tee and the Porto Franco development in Tallinn's harbor area are planned for the capital by next autumn, though the company says it also plans to open stores in other towns where it does not yet operate, without naming locations.

Prisma's turnover in Estonia was €166.5 million last year, a fall of 2.5 percent on 2018, which it partly puts down to growing competition, labor shortages, wage pressures and e-commerce growth.

It invested €4 million last year, mostly in the Rocca al Mare and Old Town branches.

German budget supermarket Lidl is also in the process of entering the Estonian market.

No-frills chain Comarket has been acquired by Estonian chain Selver and its branches will be rebranded as such in the coming months as well.

