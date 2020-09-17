Death toll from Veriora industrial solvent binge rises to four

Two more men have died after drinking industrial solvent, bringing the death toll from a weekend binge in the village of Veriora, Põlva County, to four. A fifth man is hospitalized.

The group reportedly consumed industrial solvent, found to be 1,2-dichloroethane, commonly known as ethylene dichloride (EDC) and usually used in varnish removers, glues and other products, on September 13, and subsequently fell seriously ill.

One 46-year-old victim died in the apartment; an ambulance was called to take the remaining four men to hospital, one of whom died that night, the Police and border Guard Board's (PPA) southern prefecture says.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the section of the penal code dealing with death due to negligence, to clarify whether consuming the toxic substance had been a conscious choice on the part of the victims, or not.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!