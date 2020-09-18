Flights to Norway, Sweden could be canceled from Saturday

The coronavirus rate in Norway and Sweden has passed 25 per 100,000 - the cut off point for direct flights to and from Estonia. If the government does not add both countries to the list of exceptions flights will be suspended from Saturday.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Norway has a two-week average infection rate of 28.6 per 100,000 inhabitants and Sweden 29.4.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs will update their lists on Friday.

To the ERR's knowledge, the government has proposed to add Oslo and Stockholm to the list of destinations with exceptions, which include Frankfurt, London, Warsaw, Copenhagen, Riga and Helsinki by the end of August.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said the government will not be able to discuss travel exceptions on Friday.

"No such discussions are planned today. Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishes on its website a list of countries where the requirement for self-isolation applies and where it does not. Next time we will discuss COVID-19 issues is on Tuesday," Kiik told ERR.

It is likely that if the government cannot discuss the introduction of exemptions on Friday, a flight ban for both Oslo and Stockholm will apply from Saturday.

