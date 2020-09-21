news

Viru College has played important role in integration over last 20 years ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Viru College's opening ceremony.
Viru College's opening ceremony. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Tallinn University of Technology's Viru College in Ida-Viru County celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and has taught over 1,000 students during this time. The college plays an important role in integrating young people from different nationalities.

In Estonian educational, the necessity of regional colleges has long been a topic of discussion. The director of the college Mare Roosileht said the coronavirus has helped to level the playing field for central and regional universities, ETV current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

"Maybe a year ago I would have said that what is missing is that the courses or knowledge are not so accessible here as they are in Tallinn and Tartu. Now, when we have learned to live with the pandemic, when we know what daily distance learning is like on Zoom, every course is accessible in Ida-Viru County, whether from the U.S. or Tallinn, we don't see this as a minus anymore," Roosileht said.

The college has been the flagship of Ida-Viru County's integration for a long time, because, among other things, it has had to deal with the shortcomings of Estonian language teaching in Russian-language schools in the region.

"In addition, Viru College really plays a very important role in the integration of Estonian and Russian youth. The college has been working for 20 years to bring Russian and Estonian youth together and teach Estonian to young Russians. It is important that multicultural young people get together. Now we are followed by the Kohtla-Järve State High School at the high school level. I very much hope that the basic schools will move in the same direction," Roosileht said.

Currently, more than 500 students study in four subjects at the Viru College, a third of whom are from outside Ida-Viru County. Many of them study by distance learning and work at the same time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:18

Truck driver who tried to smuggle almost 10 million cigarettes sentenced

11:50

Basketball fans across Estonia set Guinness record for free throws

11:17

Statistics: Industrial producer price index fell by 2.2 percent on year

11:05

Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:45

Viru College has played important role in integration over last 20 years

10:17

Weather: Cloudy start of week will turn warm on Wednesday

09:53

Baltic migration experts: Coronavirus crisis changing cross-border movement

09:17

Personal family doctor referral no longer necessary for coronavirus testing

08:46

TÜ scientists to study schoolyear's effect on COVID-19 spread

08:09

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' remembers 75,000 Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

20.09

Olukorrast riigis: Referendum could become coalition's touchstone

20.09

Health Board recommends canceling parties

20.09

Ott Tänak takes four points from Rally Turkey

20.09

Unemployment Insurance Fund employee diagnosed with coronavirus

20.09

Day brings 50 new COVID-19 cases

20.09

Harri Mikk: Schools and political epidemiology

20.09

Health Board: A lot of COVID-19 cases caused by people going to work sick

20.09

AK: Defense plan must consider existing capabilities as well as new ones

19.09

Tänak out of Rally Turkey Saturday, hopes to rejoin Sunday

19.09

Foreign minister: Travel to Lithuania from Estonia still quarantine-free

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: