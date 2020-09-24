news

Central bank: Housing loan market slowly recovering ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn
The Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The home loan market is slowly recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, whose peak was in spring, the Bank of Estonia says. However, companies are borrowing and investing less, due to reduced confidence in the wake of the viral spread.

Lending volumes increased gradually from June onward, with €107-million of housing loans being issued in August this year.

Other loans of €34 million were issued to households in August, around a tenth less than the same period in 2019, the bank says.

Companies received €132 million in loans in August, the lowest level for six years, however. The central bank says that confidence was damaged by the pandemic to the extent that the private sector is still reluctant to invest, which in turn is passed on as uncertainty for the economy as a whole.

Loan breakdown for August 2020

  • Volumes were notably smaller in most sectors in August than pre-crisis, with 17 percent fewer contracts concluded in summer 2020 compared with summer 2019.
  • Construction and real estate, where more than half of all corporate loans were issued for August, saw a lower decline than other sectors.
  • The car leases shrank in August after a rise in July, with companies and households leasing €36-million-worth of cars in August, 25 percent down on the previous month (leasehold agreements either via companies or based on individual salary are a common way for drivers to get newer models from upscale car brands than they otherwise might be able to – ed.).
  • Industrial sector over the summer saw rising confidence in summer, though 46 percent fewer long-term loans taken since April compared with the same time in 2019.
  • Average interest rate for long-term loans taken by companies was 2.9 percent in August, and the rate for housing loans with collateral stood at 2.3 percent; these figures are largely unchanged on the pre-pandemic rates.
  • Corporate and household deposits grew at a slower rate in August compared with the previous month. Corporate deposits grew by €22 million and household deposits by €18 million, July to August.
  • Corporate deposits up 12 percent to a total of €7.7 billion, while household deposits rose by 11 percent to €8.8 billion.

More detailed information and graphics are on the Bank of Estonia website here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:57

Sports journalists: Doping penalties in Estonia far too lenient

12:34

Penal Code amendment allows blood doping athletes to be tried for fraud

12:14

Health Board: 44 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

12:11

President Kaljulaid meets with US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach

11:42

Government restricts number of people at indoor events to 750 Updated

11:13

Mart Helme: All EU states should agree on migration and asylum pact

11:06

Popov: Masks will surely save lives

10:40

Tartu waiting for residents' views on Climate Action Plan

10:09

Judge: Doping abuse a matter of strong public interest

09:43

Central bank: Housing loan market slowly recovering

09:18

Fuel prices at pump rose in Tallinn Wednesday, both for gasoline and diesel

08:52

Bocuse d'Or culinary competition organizers request travel entry exemptions

08:22

Ratings: Rise in popularity of Indrek Saar may be result of TV role

23.09

Aivar Linnamäe's Apteekide Koostöö Hulgimüük closes shop

23.09

Olympic committee president: Alaver guided by more than self-interest

23.09

Reform, SDE's motion of no confidence vote against Helme fails

23.09

Reluctance of EKRE leaders keeping government from helping Belarusians

23.09

New cafes will open along Tartu's Emajõgi River in 2021

23.09

Riigikogu president discusses Belarus with Nordic, Baltic ministers

23.09

US, Estonia discuss telecommunications and 5G Clean Network

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: