news

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coop Pank CEO Margus Rink.
Coop Pank CEO Margus Rink. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonian bank Coop Pank saw a 13.8 percent fall in profit between July and August, to €584,000. At the same time, the bank saw both its customer base and deposit volumes increase either over the same period, or over the year to date.

Coop's customers rose by 1,800 in August to 78,000 by month end, and the customer base has risen 43 percent through 2020, the bank says.

Customer deposits increased €34 million to €684 million by the end of August; bank deposits have grown 54 percent through the year, the bank told the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

"Coop Pank's business volumes continued to grow steadily. In August, 1,800 new customers joined us. The loan portfolio increased by €11 million," management board chair Margus Rink said.

"Customer deposits showed a record increase of €34 million, of which corporate deposits accounted for €27 million and retail deposits, €7 million," Rink added.

"We believe that the growth of new customers and deposits will be further enhanced by the fact that at the end of August, the international rating agency Moody's assigned us a stable investment grade rating of Baa2."

The bank's net loan portfolio also rose, by €11 million over the month of August, reaching €583 million. Loan portfolio grew by 44 percent over the course of the year, and impairment losses on loans and advances stood at €400,000 in August.

Coop Pank is based on Estonian capital and is one of the five customer banks operating in Estonia. Its major shareholder is the domestic retail chain of the same name, which has over 300 outlets. The other major banks are SEB, Swedbank, Luminor and LHV, the last being the largest Estonian-owned bank.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief on European Commission ERR complaint

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

11.09

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

11.09

In case you missed it: September 5-11

11.09

Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

11.09

Tallinn schools implementing distance learning in different ways

11.09

Tartu university researchers begin COVID-19 monitoring in Harju County

11.09

Coronavirus-stricken Nõmme Kalju knocked out of Europa League

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: