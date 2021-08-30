Gallery: Coop Pank opens new office in Skyon office building

Estonian Coop Pank opened its new headquarters and Tallinn mid-town client center on Monday, which is in the newly completed Skyon office building on Maakri tänav.

Coop Pank board chairman Margus Rink said the move gives the bank increased growth ambition. "Coop Pank has grown in terms of business volumes and customer and employee numbers over the last years. The new headquarters in Skyon helps us continue on the growing course," Rink said.

From August, Coop Pank's rooms are on the first 10 floors of the 26-floor Skyon building, totaling 3,500 square meters of space, a third more than the bank's previous main office.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

