Former Bank of Estonia governor nominated to Coop Pank board ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ardo Hansson.
Ardo Hansson. Source: ERR
Former Bank of Estonia governor Ardo Hansson is likely to become a supervisory board member of Estonian bank Coop Pank.

Coop Pank is holding its annual general meeting on May 28, with elections of new members to the bank's supervisory board one of the agenda items.

Alo Ivask Jaan Marjundi, Raul Parusk, Roman Provotorov and Silver Kuus have all been proposed for election by the management board and the supervisory board at Coop, along with Hansson.

Those elected would hold the post for three years; Hansson's term would start on June 8, with the remainder starting from the date of the final decision.

Hansson was Bank of Estonia governor 2012–2019. His term expired on June 7 2019. He was replaced by Madis Müller.

Coop Pank is an Estonian bank held as a cooperative by tens of thousands of Estonian citizens, focusing primarily on private customers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coop pankardo hanssonestonian economyestonian banking
