news

Car lease interest rates have risen by a quarter since 2017 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Future cars in Tallinn.
Future cars in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Car leases for private consumers have become more costly over the last three years as lease interest rates have grown by a quarter.

Interest rates of car leases have grown slowly but steadily. Three years ago, the average interest of insurance companies stood at 2.21 percent in August 2017, a year later that number was 2.26 percent. This means the rise in price over a year was 2 percent.

A year later, the average interest rate over multiple insurance providers increased to 2.66 percent, marking an 18 percent price increase over the period of 2018-2019.

The rise in prices has not stopped this year as the emergency situation affected car leases heavily, making April-May 2020 the most expensive time to lease a car with the average interest rates growing by 2.84 percent.

The rates dropped a little in the summer but started to rise again in August to an average of 2.78 percent in the last month of summer, making the yearly increase in prices around 5 percent. The increase in price since 2017 is therefore 26 percent.

The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) did not comment on interest rates increasing in comparison to the financial environment.

Board member of AS Swedbank Liising Heli Silluta said their leases are not mirrored by the overall situation of the market. She said Swedbank's interest rates remained largely the same for five years before they increased rates in 2019.

Silluta said: "The magnitude was much smaller than the average market interest rate increase. Interest is related to the client, the value of the leased assets and the size of the deposit. Interest rates are also dependent on whether or not it is a new or used vehicle, interest rates are a bit higher for the latter."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Coronavirus round-up: October 5-11

12:32

Raimond Kaljulaid: Tallinn will never be green with current city government

11:55

Puck dropped for Estonian hockey season start on Saturday

11:28

Registered unemployment up half a percentage point for September

11:02

Gallery: Opening performance of Jazzkaar festival

10:54

Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:38

Lukas: Culture workers waiting for annual wage raise

10:09

Car lease interest rates have risen by a quarter since 2017

09:56

WRC Rally Italia: Tänak finishes Sardinia in sixth place, wins point stage Updated

09:47

Weather: Showers forecast for coming days, sleet could hit on Friday

09:41

Family doctors running low on influenza vaccine in Estonia

09:08

Estonia scores three goals, draws with North Macedonia in Nations League

08:40

Travelers to Latvia must fill in electronic form before crossing border

08:12

Travelers from 9 countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia

11.10

'Samost ja Sildam': Viilma's statement lumps him in with politicians

11.10

Reemo Voltri: Freezing teachers' wages will result in a strike

11.10

Indrek Saar: Ministers scoring points instead of containing virus

11.10

March supporting Belarusian women takes place in Tallinn

11.10

Day brings 19 new coronavirus cases

11.10

Health Board: Isolation requirement can be replaced with taking two tests

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: