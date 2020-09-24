Tartu waiting for residents' views on Climate Action Plan

Tartu is waiting for city residents' feedback on the proposed Tartu Energy and Climate Action Plan which went on display on Monday.

The Action Plan provides an overview of energy production and consumption in Tartu and its impact on the environment and climate, sets goals for making energy use more efficient and increasing the production and consumption of renewable energy.

The need to adapt to climate change, develop the city's green network, and raise people's awareness are also important.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Raimond Tamm said: "Energy consumption is a part of everyday life for all of us, and therefore every citizen, company and institution has an important role to play in the successful implementation of the energy and climate plan."

The climate plan has set the goal of achieving climate neutrality in Tartu by the year 2050, with the intermediate goal being to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030, compared to 2010.

The plan describes the objectives and activities of different sectors, such as district heating, electricity, transport, housing, waste management, which will help to reduce the impact on the environment and climate.

Within the framework of the Climate Action Plan, the Tartu Strategic Action Plan for Bicycle Traffic 2020-2040 has also been prepared.

The Tartu Energy and Climate Action Plan can be viewed on the website and feedback can be submitted until October 23.

