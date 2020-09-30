Party ratings: Reform remain top, Social Democrat support grows slightly

news

SDE, Center and Reform MPs in the Riigikogu's main chamber.
SDE, Center and Reform MPs in the Riigikogu's main chamber. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Reform remains clear leader in terms of voter support according to a recent survey, outstripping the Center Party by nearly 10 percentage points. At the same time, no major changes have happened in recent trends, though support for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has risen a bit, and a decline in support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has bottomed out, according to this survey.

A total of 43.4 percent of those polled supported the three coalition parties – the Center Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa – while 42.4 percent picked the two opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), according to pollsters Norstat, conducting the research on behalf of the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) .

Support for the three most popular parties according to Norstat's polls, Reform, Center and EKRE did not change significantly over the past week, though a recent downward trend for EKRE support has halted, the pollsters said.

Reform picked up 32.8 percent of support, Center got 23.2 percent and EKRE received 15.4 percent. 

The top three were followed by SDE on 9.6 percent, the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party (7.9 percent) and Isamaa were on 4.8 percent. 

SDE support has generally increased in recent weeks, and rose by one percentage point over the past week and 1.4 percent over a fortnight, while Estonia 200's has fallen by 1.1 percent over two weeks.

Isamaa's support remains hovering around the 5 percent threshold mark required to get Riigikogu (and local and European Parliament) seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation. 

Political researcher Martin Mölder noted that while there had been no big change in support, Center's was slightly stronger at the start of September than it is now, and should rise next week. 

"There seems to be a temporary balance between the support for the two largest competitors. The most remarkable thing about the latest aggregate results is that after a month and a half of decline, EKRE's support has stabilized," he said. 

With regard to the latter, two other market research companies, Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringute, showed a similar fall for EKRE, though their periods were earlier in the month (September 7-17 for Turu-uuringute, September 17-23 for Kantar); Mõlder said the latest Norstat data showed this decline had been arrested. 

SDE and Estonia 200 have been leapfrogging each other of late, Mölder added. 

"Whereas at the end of August and in the first half of September. Estonia 200 had a slight lead over SDE, their ratings have switched places over the last two weeks. SDE support has grown above all among younger, female and non-Estonian voters," Mölder said.

Norstat says it polled a minimum of 4,000 respondents, Estonian citizens of voting age, in its survey and claims a margin of error of +/1 1.55 percent. 

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

