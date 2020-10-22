news

Ratings: Ratas remains most popular choice as prime minister ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Indrek Saar and Kaja Kallas
Indrek Saar and Kaja Kallas Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Jüri Ratas (Center) remains the most popular choice for prime minister according to a recent survey. The survey predates the current coalition controversy over a proposed marriage referendum.

Pollsters Turu-uuringute AS found that 32 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted on the same day the state budget was approved at the end of September, picked the incumbent prime minister, Ratas, as their favorite for the job, daily Eesti Päevaleht reports (link in Estonian).

This represented a slight fall on his support in a survey on the same topic by the same firm the previous month, where it stood at 33 percent.

Kaja Kallas, leader of the larger of the two opposition parties, Reform, polled at 23 percent, the same figure she had picked up in Turu-uuringute's survey the previous moth.

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar saw a return to four percent support as prime minister after a brief rise in September to 7 percent, according to Turu-uuringute.

This included among SDE voters themselves, who often pick leaders of the two larger parties as preferred prime minister simply because of the latter's higher chances of getting the job – Reform has 34 Riigikogu seats and Center has 25, compared with SDE's 10.

However in the latest polls, Kaja Kallas on 26 percent outstripped Indrek Saar (23 percent) as most popular choice for prime minister among SDE voters alone. Jüri Ratas came in third among SDE voters, on 18 percent.

Theories appearing in the media behind the temporarily boosted popularity of the SDE leader, an actor by profession, include his recent appearance in a TV detective drama.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Martin Helme polled 9 percent and Isamaa chief Helir-Valdor Seeder 2 percent, EPL reports. The proportion of respondents who answered "don't know" rose from 26 percent last month to 30 percent in the latest survey.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

Health Board: 76 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Updated

12:30

Kalle Muuli: The struggle for the Russian vote

12:02

Hayashi–Grossschmidt Arhitektuur firm wins Patarei design competition

11:31

Mayor of Tallinn: Marriage referendum doesn't sit well with me

11:03

Reps: Marriage referendum will not be held at same time as local elections

10:28

Ratings: Ratas remains most popular choice as prime minister

09:56

Government to continue discussing political situation on Thursday

09:29

Original MS Estonia investigation chief: Cause definitely not a submarine

09:10

Tallinn schools continue COVID-19 dispersal measures after half-term break

08:35

Estonia and US sign digital transformation development declaration

08:13

Kontaveit crashes out of Ostrava tournament

00:12

Police fine former national opera director over sexual harassment claims

21.10

Dutch company Van Oord buys stake in Saare Wind Energy

21.10

Tallinn Airport considers departure COVID-19 testing

21.10

Ratas: No one has the right to instigate violence in society

21.10

Seeder: No cooperation in the coalition but rhetoric has become friendlier

21.10

SDE MP: Personal issues not suitable for referendums

21.10

Health Board: 44 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

21.10

City government to oversee decentralized Christmas market this year

21.10

Ministry wants to tighten identification regulations on pre-paid SIM cards

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: