Ratings: Public support for Reform reaches highest level in 2020 so far

According to a party ratings survey conducted by pollster Kantar Emor for October, support for the opposition Reform Party has risen to 33 percent, the highest of the year.

Although Reform's support dropped to 24 percent for May, it has remained stable around 30 percent with an occasional drop and hike. The opposition party, led by Kaja Kallas, reached their highest support level of the year as 33 percent of respondents would vote for Reform if elections were to happen tomorrow.

Center Party remains second, as they have for most of the year, sitting at 17 percent, one down from September.

While the coalition Center saw a drop of 1 percent for October, the other coalition parties saw a slight bump in their support: EKRE's support increased by 2 percent to 15 and Isamaa's support went to 6 percent, up by one from September.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 saw their support remain the same at 13 percent. Opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE), whose support has been neck and neck with Eesti 200, was hit with a slight drop, sitting fifth with 11 percent.

The support for Estonian Greens was 3 percent and the Estonian Party for the Future saw 2 percent support for October, according to the pollster.

Support for the coalition parties (Center, EKRE, Isamaa) totalled 38 percent for October and 44 percent for the opposition parties (Reform, SDE).

